Quay Walker contract details should scare Raiders fans about a massive overpay

After launching their run in 2026 free agency by agreeing to terms with center Tyler Linderbaum, the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to deals with not one but two of the top available off-ball linebackers. News of a deal with Nakobe Dean was quickly followed by news of a deal with Quay Walker.

Walker topped 100 tackles in each of his four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and he's a sideline to sideline playmaker against the run. But he is a legit liability in coverage, which seemed to make him somewhat of a poor match for the Raiders after last season's Devin White experience.

But alas, with the shift to a 3-4 scheme and the need for playmakers on all levels of Rob Leonard's defense, Walker is set to join the Silver and Black. The Raiders are now in line to have two of the 10 highest-paid off the ball linebackers in the NFL. The position value truthers are ready with pitchforks.

Contract details for Quay Walker should scare Raider Nation

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Walker is getting a three-year, $40.5 million deal with $28 million guaranteed. That $13.5 million annual average would make him the seventh-highest paid off-ball linebacker in the league. The $28 million guaranteed would be the sixth-highest at the position.

It's easy to be skeptical of paying Walker that kind of money. No less an authority than Freddie Boston of Lombardi Avenue fortified that thought rather concisely:

"One week, Quay Walker looks like an All-Pro. Others, fans want him benched," Boston told Just Blog Baby's Ryan Heckman.

Dean's primary calling card is his acumen as a blitzer, which makes Walker feel redundant based on a piece what else Boston had to say about him.

"He (Walker) undoubtedly adds speed, athleticism, and strong tackling ability on defense. Defensive coordinators can also find creative ways to use Walker as a blitzer — he has nine sacks and 19 QB hits across four seasons," Boston said. "Walker steadily improved throughout his Packers tenure, but concerns in coverage and his overall inconsistent play have prevented him from truly reaching his potential in Green Bay."

Walker is getting a bigger contract than Dean (three years, $36 million; $20 million guaranteed according to Pelissero), with a nod to Dean's injury history. But it's not clear that's he's an equal, let alone a better, player than Dean.

Somebody was going to overpay Walker once the Packers made it clear he wouldn't be back by acquiring Zaire Franklin. Ideally it wouldn't have been the Raiders, especially after investing in Dean, but here we are.