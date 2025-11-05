Raheem Mostert shined on special teams despite Raiders' Week 9 loss

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another gut-wrenching loss, as they fell 30-29 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Their game-winning two-point conversion attempt was batted down at the line of scrimmage, causing them to fall to 2-6, and all hopes of a second-half postseason push are now over.

There were several positives to take away from the performance, however, as the offense had its highest-scoring outing of the year in Brock Bowers' first game back from a three-game absence. Geno Smith and Chip Kelly were also much-improved, despite the loss.

While the special teams unit allowed a huge 54-yard return to begin overtime, and Daniel Carlson's missed extra point in the second quarter came back to haunt the team, there was one player who had a massive day on special teams.

Raheem Mostert continued to prove why his healthy scratches to begin the season were a big mistake against the Jaguars. The veteran running back made big play after big play in the kick return game, consistently setting the Raiders up with great field position.

Raheem Mostert had a great special teams performance in the Raiders' loss

Mostert was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season, as the coaching staff opted to use Zamir White and Dylan Laube as the backup running backs behind Ashton Jeanty. These two were also the main kick returners, but failed to have much of an impact.

After a Week 4 performance in which Mostert produced more offensively in one game than the other two backups had combined throughout the entire season, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly hinted that special teams were the reason he was inactive.

Well, Mostert continues to make that statement look ridiculous, as he had a huge game on special teams, returning five kickoffs -- all of which came in the second half and overtime -- for 202 yards. Mostert's performance even drew praise from head coach Pete Carroll after the game.

"Raheem's returns were excellent and put us in field position where we could score from there," Carroll said.

RELATED: Raiders' Pete Carroll just sent a not-so-subtle message to Chip Kelly

Mostert had returns of 28, 54, 37, 32, and 51 yards, as his 202 yards were the fifth-most in a single game in Raiders history, and the most of any player with fewer than seven returns. His 40.4 yards per return rank ninth in franchise history and are the most of any player with at least 150 return yards or more than three returns.

Only the Washington Commanders' Luke McCaffrey, who returned eight kicks for 209 yards in Week 7, has had more production in the return game this year. However, he had three more opportunities than Mostert.

While Moster's incredible day on special teams did not result in a victory, the one-time Pro Bowler continues to prove why it was the wrong choice to make him inactive to begin the year. White did not contribute much as a returner, as his 24.8 yards per return are significantly lower than Mostert's 32.4.

Although Las Vegas' season is seemingly going nowhere, the veteran is making a strong case to be retained in the offseason, if for no other reason than to continue his kick-returning duties.