Raiders' 2025 midseason awards: MVP, biggest surprise, most improved & more

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a major disappointment during the 2025 NFL season, as they sit at 2-7 heading into Week 11. The team has struggled in all three facets of the game at times, but it is the offense, by and large, that has let the fan base down, in large part due to its high expectations.

While the defense has actually exceeded what most thought they could do this year, the offense has been one of the worst units in the league. After undergoing a major overhaul in the offseason, many felt that the group would be much better than they were in 2024, but it's actually been worse.

There have, however, been some positives on both sides of the ball. With the season now at the halfway point, it's time to take a look at which Raiders deserve recognition as midseason award winners.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 midseason awards

MVP: Maxx Crosby

Crosby has continued to be a bright spot on the Raiders' defense, and he's had plenty of success despite being the focal point of opposing game plans. He has recorded 37 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble, and six passes defended.

Although not the highest amount of production in his career, Crosby appears destined for his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl nod, as he continues to wreak havoc in both the run and pass game. He is constantly honing his craft, and he has been Las Vegas' best and most consistent player.

Offensive Player of the Year: Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty has run for 547 yards and four touchdowns while adding 136 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions. His 683 yards from scrimmage, seven total touchdowns, and 166 touches all lead the Raiders, and he's accomplished all of this despite poor offensive line play.

He has not had any competition for this award, as Brock Bowers missed time due to an injury. Jeanty has had an up-and-down year, so his earning this distinction says everything about Las Vegas' offense in 2025. Jeanty is also the de facto Rookie of the Year, as practically no other player qualified.

Defensive Player of the Year: Eric Stokes

Obviously, Crosby has been the team's best defensive player, but in the spirit of spreading the love around, it should be noted that Stokes has turned into a bona fide No. 1 cornerback. He hasn't gotten a ton of attention from the national media, but Stokes has locked down his side of the field this year.

His stats may not jump off the page, either, as he has recorded just 23 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and three passes defended in eight games. But Stokes' 69.4 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 25th out of 109 qualifying cornerbacks. He should be in line for a decent extension this offseason.

Coach of the Year: Patrick Graham

Graham deserves recognition for fielding a solid unit despite losing almost all of his starters from a season ago. The Raiders' defense has not been elite, by any means, but they have done more than enough for Las Vegas to have a winning record.

Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly are far from receiving any honors, and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon has already been fired. Perhaps a handful of position coaches deserve their flowers as well, like defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson, but Graham sticks out as the team's best coach.

RELATED: Raiders just had an obvious Chip Kelly replacement become available

Comeback Player of the Year: Devin White

White and Malcolm Koonce were the only two players who really fit the description of a true Comeback Player of the Year. The latter was coming off a torn ACL, while the former played in fewer than ten games and less than 90.0% of the defensive snaps for the first time in his career in 2024.

Koonce has hardly provided the Raiders' defense with much production. White, on the other hand, has played every defensive snap and recorded 87 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and two passes defended. He hasn't been perfect, as he struggles in pass coverage, but he is the most deserving recipient of this honor.

Most Improved Player: Tre Tucker

Tucker has had a breakout season in his third year. He has recorded 455 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 34 receptions, while adding 36 rushing yards on six carries. He also had one of the most electric performances of the year in Week 3, catching 8 passes for 145 yards and 3 scores.

The former third-round pick has already set a new career-high in touchdowns, and he is on pace to shatter his previous career-highs in receptions and yards. He has continued to improve each year and is a likely extension candidate after the season despite having one year remaining on his rookie deal.

Biggest surprise: Jamal Adams

Adams seemed like a disastrous signing when he was brought aboard before training camp. But a move to linebacker has done wonders for his career, as well as for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and his unit.

Despite playing in a fairly limited role, Adams has flashed for Las Vegas, recording 25 tackles, including two for a loss, 1.0 sacks and a pass defended. He is a major asset in the run game, and he's allowed his lowest passer rating when targeted since the 2019 season.

Biggest letdown: Geno Smith

Smith is the clear choice for the team's biggest letdown. The Raiders acquired the two-time Pro Bowler to bring stability to the most important position in the sport. Instead, he has been one of the league's worst quarterbacks and single-handedly tanked Las Vegas' chances in multiple games.

Not only has he thrown for just 11 touchdowns in nine games, but he has also tossed 12 interceptions. These, as well as his QBR and passer rating, all rank near the bottom of the league, and for what he is being paid, it is clear that Smith has been a major disappointment.