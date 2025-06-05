Raiders 2025 projection flips the script in the best possible way

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a bit of unfamiliar territory this offseason. For one of the few times in the past 20 years, the national media has a sense of optimism about the Silver and Black.

As unforgettable as the 2024 NFL season was, this offseason has brought wholesale changes and widely celebrated roster moves. After years of low expectations and disappointing results, the Autumn Wind may finally be blowing again.

On a recent episode of "Check the Mic," hosts Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson went through every team in the AFC and predicted their win totals for the 2025 NFL season.

Raiders could exceed projected win total in 2025

Palazzolo and Monson have been surprisingly positive in regards to the Raiders recently, as both were fans of the team's free agency and draft decisions. They agreed that Las Vegas would surpass its projected win total of 7.5 this season.

"I think Geno Smith really raises the floor of this team quite a bit," Palazzolo said. "This feels like the team that could take a massive leap here. With Pete Carroll coming in, Geno Smith coming in, and some of the talent they brought in."

While Carroll and Smith are certainly two of the bigger selling points, the Raiders got better at several other key places on the roster. Monson went on about how the Las Vegas offense has a chance to be special this season.

"I would be excited about what this offense could do, Geno Smith at quarterback completely transforms them," Monson said. "Adding to that, you already have Brock Bowers from a year ago, this offseason you added Ashton Jeanty, who is one of the best running back prospects in the last decade, plus, you've added Jack Bech at receiver. You've got some weaponry for Geno Smith to work with. This offense could be very good."

Winning eight games would certainly be an improvement, and anything more than that would put the Raiders in the conversation for a Wild Card spot. They are still stuck in a difficult AFC West division, however, and it is important to point out that the pair predicted the Chargers and Chiefs would exceed their win totals as well.

However, they predicted that the Broncos would win less than 10 games, which gives Las Vegas a fighting chance to claw their way out of last place in the division. Things are certainly looking up, and while it may not quite be autumn yet, the winds of change could be a Raider.