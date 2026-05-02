Raiders 2027 NFL Draft preview paints an even brighter future in Las Vegas

Between free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have had an incredible offseason. And while maintaining optimism about the upcoming year, fans know that this Las Vegas team is far from a finished product.

Rome wasn't built in a day, and the Raiders won't be, either. This is Year 1 of a rebuild, and no matter how things look this coming fall, more pieces will be needed next offseason. We already began with our 2027 free agency preview, and now, we're looking at the 2027 NFL Draft.

Although we left out positions like quarterback, the interior offensive line and cornerback, simply because the Silver and Black have invested plenty of resources there this offseason, here is a list of players who could fill key roles for the Raiders in next year's draft at positions of need.

Las Vegas Raiders way-too-early 2027 NFL Draft preview

Running Back

Kewan Lacy (5'11/210lbs - Ole Miss) - 1,567 yds | 5.1 ypc | 24 TD | 29 rec | 177 rec yds | 0 TD

Ahmad Hardy (5'10/206lbs - Mizzou) - 1,649 yds | 6.4 ypc | 16 TD | 6 rec | 22 rec yds | 0 TD

Nate Frazier (5'10/205lbs - Georgia) - 947 yds | 5.5 ypc | 6 TD | 16 rec | 116 yds | 1 TD

Mark Fletcher Jr. (6'2/225lbs - Miami) - 1,192 yds | 5.5 ypc | 12 TD | 17 rec | 140 rec yds | 2 TD

Isaac Brown (5'9/190lbs Louisville) - 884 yds | 8.8 ypc | 7 TD | 13 rec | 48 yds | 0 TD

If Mike Washington Jr., who looks incredibly promising, doesn't pan out as a complementary piece to Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders could target another running back in the early rounds. Lacy and Hardy are elilte Day 1 prospects, which is a bit rich, but Frazier and Fletcher can be the bigger, more bruising back in the middle rounds, and Brown has some intriguing ability that he can tap into more this year.

Wide Receiver

Jeremiah Smith (6'3/223lbs - Ohio St) - 87 rec | 1,243 yds | 12 TD | 14.3 yprec | 2 drops

Cam Coleman (6'3/201lbs - Texas) - 56 rec | 708 yds | 5 TD | 12.6 yprec | 4 drops

Charlie Becker (6'4/209lbs - Indiana) - 34 rec | 679 yds | 4 TD | 20.0 yprec | 0 drops

Nick Marsh (6'3/203lbs - Indiana) - 59 rec | 662 yds | 6 TD | 11.2 yprec | 6 drops

Mario Craver (5'9/165lbs - Texas A&M) - 59 rec | 917 yds | 4 TD | 15.5 yprec | 4 drops

Ryan Coleman-Williams (6'1/182lbs - Alabama) - 49 rec | 689 yds | 4 TD | 14.1 yprec | 9 drops

Nyck Harbor (6'5/235lbs - SCar) - 30 rec | 618 yds | 6 TD | 20.6 yprec | 3 drops

TJ Moore (6'3/205lbs - Clemson) - 52 rec | 837 yds | 4 TD | 16.1 yprec | 2 drops

Las Vegas should be on the prowl for a true No. 1 wideout next offseason, and this class is full of them. Smith and Coleman are the new version of the Julio Jones vs. AJ Green debate. Becker is a great player who has a rapport with Fernando Mendoza. Marsh, Moore and Coleman-Williams are solid, Craver is an electric piece, and Harbor is a sprinter who was built in a lab with incredible upside.

Tight End

Jamari Johnson (6'5/257lbs - Oregon) - 32 rec | 510 yds | 3 TD | 1 drop | 57.3 RBLK grade

Trey'Dez Green (6'7/240lbs - LSU) - 33 rec | 433 yds | 7 TD | 5 drops | 60.8 RBLK grade

Terrance Carter Jr. (6'2/245lbs - Texas Tech) - 55 rec | 624 yds | 5 TD | 4 drops | 69.2 RBLK grade

With four tight ends set to hit free agency, if the Raiders don't re-sign Michael Mayer, they should be in the market for a tight end early. Johnson is rough around the edges but an elite prospect nonetheless, Green is a massive player and good blocker who needs refinement in the passing game, and Carter Jr. is a bit undersized but a good blend of both; he's a jack of all trades, master of none.

Offensive Tackle

Trevor Goosby (6'7/312lbs - Texas) - 35 1/8" arms | 3 sacks allowed | 79.1 PBLK | 82.8 RBLK | 4 pen

Jordan Seaton (6'5/330lbs - LSU) - 34+" arms | 2 sacks allowed | 84.1 PBLK | 52.0 RBLK | 4 pen

Carter Smith (6'5/313lbs - Indiana) - ? | 0 sacks allowed | 93.3 PBLK | 84.2 RBLK | 5 pen

Austin Siereveld (6'5/325lbs - Ohio St) - ? | 0 sacks allowed | 79.9 PBLK | 84.3 RBLK | 2 pen

Niki Prongos (6'7/315lbs - Stanford) - ? | 6 sacks allowed | 55.5 PBLK | 82.8 RBLK | 5 pen

If the Raiders' right tackle situation isn't resolved this year, or Kolton Miller shows signs of slowing down, then they could target a tackle earlier than most expect. Goosby has tree branches for arms and is already developed, and Seaton is great but needs to improve in the run game. Smith and Siereveld are already well-developed, plug-and-play guys, and Prongos is a nice project.

Defensive End/Edge Rusher

Dylan Stewart (6'5/245lbs - SCar) - 4.5 sacks | 12.0 TFLs | 37 pressures | 13.1% PRWR | 3 FF

Colin Simmons (6'3/240lbs - Texas) - 12.0 sacks | 15.5 TFLs | 54 pressures | 22.0% PRWR | 3 FF

Damon Wilson II (6'4/250lbs - Miami) - 9.0 sacks | 9.5 TFLs | 50 pressures | 13.4% PRWR | 1 INT

Quincy Rhodes Jr. (6'6/277lbs - Ark) - 8.0 sacks | 15.5 TFLs | 35 pressures | 10.5% PRWR | 1 FF

Yhonzae Pierre (6'3/253lbs - Alabama) - 8.0 sacks | 14.5 TFLs | 42 pressures | 13.1% PRWR | 3 FF

Matayo Uiagalelei (6'5/272lbs - Oregon) - 6.0 sacks | 9.5 TFLs | 47 pressures | 16.0% PRWR | 2 FF

John Henry Daley (6'4/255lbs - Mich) - 11.5 sacks | 17.5 TFLs | 51 pressures |23.0% PRWR | 2 FF

Anthony Smith (6'6/285lbs - Minnesota) - 12.5 sacks | 17.5 TFLs | 39 pressures | 9.6% PRWR | 3 PD

With only Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye and Keyron Crawford under contract next year, Las Vegas will be in the market for another edge rusher. Stewart is a generational prospect who needs to put it all together, and Simmons, Wilson, Rhodes Jr. and Pierre are proven producers. Uiagalelei is a bet on upside, Daley needs to prove himself with another level-up in competition, and Smith just produces.

Defensive Tackle

David Stone (6'3/315lbs - Oklahoma) - 27 run stops | 8.0 TFLs | 1.5 sacks | 80.7 RDEF grade | 1 PD

Ahmad Moten Sr. (6'3/300lbs - Miami) - 14 run stops | 9.0 TFLs | 4.5 sacks | 70.1 RDEF grade

A'Mauri Washington (6'3/330lbs - Ore) - 22 run stops | 4.5 TFLs | 1.5 sacks | 82.0 RDEF grade | 8 PD

Will Echoles (6'3/315lbs Ole Miss) - 30 run stops | 11.5 TFLs | 5.0 sacks | 82.4 RDEF grade | 5 PD

AJ Holmes Jr. (6'3/300lbs - Texas Tech) - 18 run stops | 9.0 TFLs | 4.5 sacks | 90.4 RDEF grade | 4 PD

Although Las Vegas' defensive tackle room is solid and underrated, they're missing a focal point. Stone is head and shoulders above the other prospects right now, but Moten Sr., Echoles and Holmes Jr. all provide great pass-rush juice. Echoles is probably the best run defender of the group, and they're all active at batting down passes. This is a good group for the Raiders to pluck from.

Linebacker

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (6'3/230lbs - Notre Dame) - 48 tackles | 7.5 TFLs | 94.4 RDEF | 83.3 Cov | INT

Sammy Brown (6'2/235lbs - Clemson) - 106 tackles | 13.5 TFLs | 76.4 RDEF | 64.4 Cov | 5.0 sacks

Rasheem Biles (6'1/220lbs - Texas) - 101 tackles | 17.0 TFLs | 85.3 RDEF | 74.0 Cov | 3 def TDs

Suntarine Perkins (6'2/220 lbs - Ole Miss) - 81 tackles | 12.5 TFLs | 79.1 RDEF | 90.4 Cov | 3 FF

Chris Cole (6'3/235lbs - Georgia) - 59 tackles | 7.0 TFLs | 72.4 RDEF | 88.4 Cov | 2 PD

I'd expect the Raiders to invest in a linebacker in the middle rounds as they try to find a rotational piece and future starter. Viliamu-Asa is the top prospect, but Brown, Biles and Perkins have the best track record thus far. Brown and Perkins blur the line between edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. Cole, Perkins and Viliamu-Asa are all great in coverage as well. Brown and Biles get downhill so fast.

Safety

KJ Bolden (6'/195lbs - Georgia) - 2 INT | 5 PD | 76 tackles | 73.5 Cov | 90.9 RDEF | 2.5 TFL

Tae Johnson (6'2/192lbs - Notre Dame) - 4 INT | 3 PD | 48 tackles | 84.0 Cov | 79.3 RDEF | 1 def TD

Koi Perich (6'1/200lbs - Oregon) - 1 INT | 2 PD | 82 tackles | 53.7 Cov | 63.1 RDEF | 1 def TD

Ty Benefield (6'3/205lbs - LSU) - 2 INT | 4 PD | 107 tackles | 69.0 Cov | 64.6 RDEF | 8.5 TFLs

Marcus Neal (6'1/215lbs - Penn St) - 2 INT | 3 PD | 77 tackles | 72.2 Cov | 85.1 RDEF | 11 TFLs

Bray Hubbard (6'2/217lbs - Alabama) - 4 INT | 6 PD | 79 tackles | 82.7 Cov | 88.1 RDEF | 2.0 sacks

Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson are the only two safeties under contract next year, so Las Vegas needs more pieces on the back end. Bolden is considered the best prospect with his ballhawking ability and assistance in the run game. Johnson and Perich are big playmakers as well, and Benefield is a tackling machine. Neal has a great nose for the football, and Hubbard has the best ball skills.