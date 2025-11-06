Raiders' 4-round mock draft after dealing Jakobi Meyers at trade deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders landed an additional pair of Day 3 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after trading away Jakobi Meyers ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Not only do they have 10 picks next year, assuming they are awarded both compensatory picks, but they have six selections in the first four rounds.

This is a prime position for the Raiders to be in, as they can shore up several of their major needs with these selections. Based on the draft order after Week 9, here is our first 4-round mock draft, including the picks recently acquired in the Meyers deal.

Raiders' 2026 4-round mock draft after trading Jakobi Meyers

No. 7 -- Ty Simpson, QB (Alabama)

Simpson has been flying up draft boards. Las Vegas is out of range for Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore at No. 7, but Simpson may end up being the best player in the class. His game against Mizzou was unbelievable; he is unbothered by pressure, and he is a pinpoint thrower with an array of passes that will make fans' jaws drop. He could easily be the Raiders' quarterback of the future.

No. 38 -- Kayden McDonald, DT (Ohio State)

McDonald would fill the void left by Christian Wilkins, and then some. The 6-foot-3, 326-pound McDonald is Pro Football Focus' third-highest rated defensive tackle in the country, and the highest-rated run defender. His arms are a bit short, but his pass-rush technique has improved this season. He is powerful, eats up space, and has a winning pedigree playing for the Buckeyes.

No. 71 -- CJ Allen, LB (Georgia)

Allen has been a multi-faceted contributor for the Bulldogs in each of his three college seasons. He has strong coverage skills, can line up anywhere in the box, and he is an incredible athlete with lightning speed for his 6-foot-1, 235-pound frame. He's drawn comparisons to Roquan Smith and Daiyan Henley, which is impossible to pass up if he is available in Round 3.

No. 106 -- Malik Muhammad, CB (Texas)

Muhammad has all the tools to be a great NFL cornerback, and Pete Carroll loves tools. He could certainly stand to add some weight and strength, but he has a nice frame and is a twitchy and athletic cornerback. Muhammad has ball skills as well, recording 2 interceptions and 4 passes defended this season, and he can make some plays in the backfield as well.

No. 115 -- Zachariah Branch, WR (Georgia)

Branch is a Las Vegas native who should be a welcome addition to the Raiders' receiver room. With players like Emeka Egbuka, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devonta Smith near the NFL lead in receiving production, Branch's 5-foot-10 stature should not scare Las Vegas. He has blistering speed, his production is seemingly increasing every week, and he can return kicks and punts.

No. 135 -- Anto Saka, EDGE (Northwestern)

Saka is a great athlete for his size, as he runs a 4.60-second 40-yard dash with a 6-foot-4, 255-pound frame. He needs to gain some weight, and he is not the most experienced player, with just under 600 snaps played in his career. But he's recorded 12.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in that time, as well as 59 pressures. Saka could eventually be a rotational pass-rusher, and Carroll could take on the project.