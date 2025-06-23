Raiders 53-man roster projection dares critics to doubt Pete Carroll again

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in the entire league last season, but massive changes have already been made under head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

This new-look team was put through the ringer during the Raiders' offseason program, as several recent additions made strong impressions during both the OTA and mandatory minicamp periods.

With the offseason now in the rearview and the preseason on the horizon, it's time for a new 53-man roster projection. By the looks of it, Carroll and Spytek could silence a lot of doubters in Year 1.

Raiders 53-man roster projection after mandatory minicamp

Quarterback (3) - Geno Smith, Aidan O'Connell, Cam Miller

After initially hearing that the Raiders would look to trade O'Connell, it is all but guaranteed that he will be on the team in 2025. Not much was reported about sixth-round rookie Cam Miller this offseason, but he should easily beat out Carter Bradley for the third spot.

Running Back (4) - Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube

Jeanty is the obvious workhorse, but McCormick and Mostert will be competing for whatever reps are leftover. Laube should make the roster over Zamir White or Chris Collier simply because he brings a different component as a receiving back and can play special teams.

Wide Receiver (6) - Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tommy Mellott, Collin Johnson

This is a rookie-heavy room, but Meyers is coming off a career-best season and Tucker is expected to make a major leap in Year 3. A veteran addition could spell doom for Johnson, but right now, he seems more likely to make the team than Kyle Phillips.

Tight End (3) - Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

No surprises here. Bowers and Mayer should star in Chip Kelly's offense this season, and Thomas will serve as a strong blocking presence and sneaky receiving option in multi-tight end sets.

Offensive Line (9) - Kolton Miller, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham, DJ Glaze, Charles Grant, Caleb Rogers, Alex Cappa, Thayer Munford Jr.

The Raiders' offensive line room will be largely similar to last year's, albeit with the additions of two third-round rookies in Rogers and Grant, as well as the veteran Cappa. Munford may be the only one here that is not safe, but the other eight are essentially roster locks no matter how the various competitions play out.

Defensive End (4) - Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Charles Snowden

Las Vegas should not need more than four defensive ends given how many snaps Crosby plays a game. If Koonce can return to form and Wilson takes another step this season, it could be trouble for opposing offensive lines. Undrafted rookie Jah Joyner was initially seen as competition for Snowden, but it appears Snowden is encroaching more on Wilson's territory than anything.

Defensive Tackle (7) - Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Leki Fotu, Jonah Laulu, Zachary Carter, J.J. Pegues, Tonka Hemingway

This room could massively change depending on how Wilkins' injury shapes up. Fotu was a surprise during camp as he, Laulu and Carter all took starting reps without Butler and Wilkins always being in the fold. Both Pegues and Hemingway should make the roster as mid-round picks, but there could be a situation where Hemingway plays multiple positions on the defensive line.

Linebacker (5) - Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Amari Gainer, Tommy Eichenberg

The addition of Pratt makes Jaylon Smith expendable, but White should still hold on to a roster spot. Both Gainer and Eichenberg have been praised this offseason, but not much has been said about seventh-round rookie Cody Lindenberg. He may have to wait his turn on the practice squad this season.

Cornerback (5) - Jakorian Bennett, Eric Stokes, Decamerion Richardson, Darien Porter, Darnay Holmes

Five cornerbacks may feel like very few, but it seems like Carroll and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have been clever with their alignment this offseason. Safeties Thomas Harper and Lonnie Johnson Jr. are lining up in the slot, which means the team can travel a little lighter at corner.

Safety (4) - Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Thomas Harper, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Chinn and Pola-Mao are an underrated starting duo, and both Harper and Johnson can line up all over the field. These "Chess pieces" should be confusing for opposing offenses and fun for the Raiders' defense.

Special Teams (3) - A.J. Cole, Daniel Carlson, Jacob Bobenmoyer

Death, taxes, and these three holding down Las Vegas' specialist room.

