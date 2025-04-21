Raiders add award-winning defender at No. 6 in seven-round NFL mock draft

We're days away from the 2025 NFL Draft, which means everyone and their mother will be doing a mock draft.

For three years, I have represented Raider Nation in a live mock draft alongside 31 other writers, bloggers, and hyper-enthusiastic fans. These mocks allow trades of both players and picks, and we start these discussions months before our draft.

Going into the draft, my focus was on best player available meets need. I wanted to land certain positions without rushing them, and certain players got a bump for being perfect fits with the Las Vegas Raiders system and personnel.

2025 NFL Mock Draft Results for the Raiders

Before we get into the selections, there were a few mock trades made before, and during the draft.

TE Michael Mayer to the 49ers for pick 138



180 to the titans for QB Will Levis



Pick 138 and RB Zamir White to the Dolphins for pick 111 and WR Tahj Washington

Pick 213, and OT Thayer Munford to the Colts for pick 179



DE Tyree Wilson to the Saints for OT Trevor Penning

Pick 37 to the Bills for picks 51, 99, and 173





We were hoping to trade back from No. 6, but there were no offers. Mason Graham went No. 4, so the pick was between Ashton Jeanty, the best offensive tackle and the best corner. While the idea of taking Jeanty, the best player available, is tempting, we decided to see what happened if the Raiders go a different route.

6. Jahdae Barron | CB Texas

Barron is being underrated by the media, as the versatile cornerback was one of the best players in the country last year. His versatility to play inside, outside, free safety, robber, and blitz from the nickel makes him a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Cornerback is arguably the Silver and Black's biggest need; both at slot and outside. Barron fills both those needs, and brings NFL athleticism, physicality, and his football character. This is the blue-chip prospect nobody is talking about.