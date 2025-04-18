The Las Vegas Raiders have had very little success over the last two decades. A combination of poor draft choices, subpar quarterback play and wasted money in free agency have plagued the franchise, but owner Mark Davis decided to make a massive change this offseason.

After bringing in legendary quarterback Tom Brady as a minority owner last October, the organization cleaned house, bringing in Pete Carroll and John Spytek as the team's new head coach and general manager. Their job will be to clear the wreckage from the last few years and set this team on the correct path going forward.

They've already begun reconstructing the roster this offseason, signing a handful of cheaper free agents to replace the team's starters that left in free agency. The NFL Draft will be a huge opportunity for the new regime to make an impact, and there is an obvious way for the Raiders to come out as winners.

Raiders have obvious (and genius) move in NFL Draft that nobody is talking about

Las Vegas holds a coveted pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, No. 6 overall, as well as eight more selections in subsequent rounds. Experts have said that this is not a draft filled with stars, but the class has more starting-level players than most in recent memory.

That is exactly why the Raiders should trade back from No. 6 and collect extra capital in the second and third rounds. If Las Vegas can move back four to eight spots and get two more picks on day two, then that would be a major victory for Spytek and the franchise.

After an unsuccessful campaign in 2024 and losing half of their defensive starters this offseason, the Raiders do not necessarily need a star. They need substance at several key positions, and moving down the board in exchange for extra selections would give them the flexibility to add multiple starters.

If the team moved back just a few spots, they could still land a player like Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, or even Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty may still be available. However, the true benefit comes in when the team gets their choice of two more top-tier players in the second round instead of having to wait 30 more picks for their next selection.

Having more mid-round picks also provides them with the opportunity to trade back up in an attempt to land one of their desired players. For example, if the team lands pick No. 40 in a trade-back deal with the New Orleans Saints, they could potentially package that pick and the No. 37 selection to slide back into the first round.

Trading back is easier said than done, as the Raiders will need to find a willing partner to get this deal done. However, outside of the top few players in the class, almost every prospect in the draft would be worth passing on if it meant adding another pick or two in the second and third rounds. If an offer comes their way, Spytek and the front office should lurch at it.