Raiders add award-winning defender at No. 6 in seven-round NFL mock draft

51. Cam Skattebo | RB Arizona State - Acquired via Trade with Buffalo

Ideally, this would be an offensive linemen, but there were none available that were both a scheme fit, and not a reach. Marcus Mbow from Purdue went a few picks later, but he earned a third-round grade on our board.

Skattebo is a bit of a polarizing prospect, but his tape and analytics were arguably the second best in the entire class. He doesn't look like a top-tier athlete, but he proved he is at the NFL Combine and Arizona State's Pro Day, when he ran a sub-4.6 40-yard dash. He also posted an impressive vertical and broad jump.

The former Sun Devil's vision, lateral agility, contact balance and third-down abilities not only make him starting caliber, but a potential perennial Pro Bowler.

68. Nohl Williams | CB Cal

In hindsight, OT Charles Grant from William and Mary should've been the pick here. He was the target at No. 99, but he went well before that. Williams, though, is both a perfect Pete Carroll and Patrick Graham fit.

He is big corner at 6-1 and 200 pounds, excels in press, zone, and off-man coverage, and is one of the best run defending corners in the draft. Williams can play in the slot as well, and the vision is pairing him with Barron to create ultimate flexibility in the secondary.

99. Tory Horton | WR Colorado State

If not for injury this past year, Horton would be a potential first round pick. He was the highest rated player available at a position of need and profiles as an excellent WR2 in the NFL. A strong route runner, Horton also has good size at 6-2 and 196 pounds and can run after the catch.Horton would be the perfect complement to Jakobi Myers and Brock Bowers, and would give Geno Smith a threat at all three levels.