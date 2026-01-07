Raiders add bright young offensive mind from rival team to interview list

The Las Vegas Raiders' search to replace Pete Carroll is off and running. General manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady are putting their heads together to find the next head coach for the Silver and Black, and they are seemingly leaving no stone unturned.

Tuesday began with the Raiders requesting to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, which didn't do much to excite the fan base. But later, Las Vegas proved that they were swinging big by requesting Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to interview.

Kubiak and Joseph are vastly different candidates, as the former is a young offensive mind who would be a first-time head coach. The latter is an older, defensive coach who has been a head man and failed before. The Raiders are casting a wide net, and they caught another exciting coach in it.

Raiders request to interview Broncos QB coach/Passing game coordinator Davis Webb for HC vacancy

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Las Vegas requested to interview Broncos quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Davis Webb on Tuesday. Seeing as Denver has a first-round bye in the playoffs, the Raiders can interview Webb virtually as soon as January 7.

Webb is an up-and-comer in the coaching ranks, as he is still just 30 years old and has never even been a coordinator. But he spent six seasons playing in the NFL for three different franchises, and he has already been a quick riser in Denver.

Learning under Sean Payton is a huge positive on Webb's résumé, and he played collegiately for Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech. He was in the same quarterback room as both Eli Manning and Josh Allen, and he has interfaced with quarterback guru Brian Daboll several times as a player as well.

RELATED: John Spytek sets the record straight on Raiders firing Pete Carroll

He was also Patrick Mahomes' teammate in college, and he has been instrumental in the development of Bo Nix in Denver. Webb was also a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, so he could play quite a bit himself.

Simply put, Webb has played with, been around, coached under and coached himself some of the best quarterbacks in the modern game. Having someone with this much experience in that realm would be incredibly beneficial for a rookie quarterback like Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore.

Webb is a bit of a long shot, considering he has never even called plays at the NFL level and would be just 31 years old by opening day next season. But the Raiders may need a Hail Mary to save this franchise, and it takes outside-the-box thinking to get a competitive edge in the NFL. Why not Webb?