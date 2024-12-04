Raiders add QB of the future, give him weapons in 3-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders are not only a bad team, but they're so rancid that they will likely end up with either the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft or a fairly solid consolation prize in the top five. Antonio Pierce's first season is starting to look more like a nightmare than ever before.
The Raiders need to find a new franchise quarterback who can lead this team in the future, but they also do not have a roster that can set that quarterback up for success. The lack of a running game is a problem, the wide receiver room needs some more big names, and the secondary is still fairly poor.
The Raiders' best chance for success is to follow this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, which addresses all of their needs and finds players that represent good value.
Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Round 1, Pick 2: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Raiders could have their pick of either Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward. While Ward may have the stronger arm and more success making plays out of structure, Sanders' deadeye accuracy from the pocket and quick mental processing will make him more desirable than Ward in the eyes of many.
Sanders will bring a ton of media attention, both good and bad, with him, and the Raiders will need to consider that. Even with all of the sizzle off the field, the Buffaloes star has refined his game enough to warrant such a high selection and his designation as the Raiders' next franchise star.
Round 2, Pick 33: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Whilt this may be just a tad high for Judkins, the Raiders' pitiful lack of running back talent may prompt a bit of a reach in what is regarded as an excellent running back class. Judkins proved to be a better pro prospect than teammate TreVeyon Henderson during his lone season in Columbus.
Judkins may not be the best blocker in the world, and his production leaves something to be desired, but the Raiders don't need to overthink this one. Judkins is a 220-pound runner with great vision, impressive short-area quickness, and the power needed to bulldoze even quality professional athletes.
Round 3, Pick 67: Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
A former top recruit who spent a few seasons with Texas A&M, Stewart has taken a bit of a slide after failing to take the giant step many expected he would after becoming a Duck. Even with his production flatling, the athletic ability alone is worth picking as they try to supplement Jakobi Meyers.
Stewart is similar to Xavier Worthy in that he is incredibly fast, but can be let down by a spindly frame. While some might view him as too similar to Tre Tucker, Sanders has had success throwing to smaller receivers like LaJohntay Wester and Xavier Weaver in college.
Round 3, Pick 71: Mansoor Delane, CB, Virginia Tech
The Raiders' pursuit of a solid secondary is still ongoing, as they continue to burn mid-round picks on cornerbacks who could eventually turn things around. Perhaps Delane, a long 6-1 cornerback who has picked off four passes this season, could be someone who sticks around long-term.