Raiders add underwhelming competition for Daniel Carlson amid his struggles

The Las Vegas Raiders' problems have been abundant during the 2025 NFL season. The offense can't score, the defense is inconsistent, and the coaching has left plenty to be desired. But much has also been made about the struggles of kicker Daniel Carlson.

Once an All-Pro in his heyday, Carlson's production has dropped off quite a bit in recent seasons. Many thought he would earn another contract with the Silver and Black, but the way he's played this year would indicate he's closer to having one foot out the door.

Pete Carroll has talked extensively about competing since he came to Las Vegas, but somehow, Carlson was exempt from this, despite his shortcomings. After another poor showing in Week 10, however, the Raiders finally added some competition at kicker. But it is underwhelming, at best.

Raiders sign K Greg Joseph to practice squad amid Daniel Carlson's struggles

On Monday, the Raiders announced a series of roster moves. Not only did they officially place Jackson Powers-Johnson on the injured reserve, but they signed practice squad linebacker Jamin Davis to the active roster to take his place.

To replace Davis on the practice squad, Las Vegas signed kicker Greg Joseph, a six-year NFL veteran who has played for six different franchises. It is never a good sign when a specialist moves around this much, and a deeper dive into the numbers proves that Joseph wouldn't be much of an upgrade.

Joseph does have a career 82.3% made field goal percentage, which is higher than Carlson's 75.0% mark this year. But Carlson's biggest issue has been kicks of 50+ yards, and while Joseph does have a made 61-yarder on his resume, he's only made 55.6% of his field goals from 50+ yards in his career.

In 2024, Joseph played for three different teams and made 16-of-20 field goals. He was just 1-for-2 from 50+ yards, and only 5-for-8 from 40-49 yards. He has also missed 16 extra points in his career, whereas Carlson has missed just 11 on nearly 100 more attempts.

Carlson certainly needs a fire lit under him, as the only kickers that the Raiders have signed in recent years have been insurance policies when Carlson is banged up. It's good for Las Vegas to have another leg in the building, certainly, if Carlson's struggles continue.

But Joseph does not seem to be much of an upgrade at this juncture. Of course, Carlson didn't either when he was signed by the Raiders, so anything is possible. However, fans are hoping that Carlson takes this bit of motivation and turns it into success on the field, as he'll always be a fan favorite.