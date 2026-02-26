Raiders' All-Big Ten 2026 NFL Mock Draft builds a sustainable winner

The Las Vegas Raiders have the ability to get up off the mat in a crowded AFC West, but they will need to first nail it in the 2026 NFL Draft to give this roster the depth needed to shine.

The Big Ten might be a very fertile ground for John Spytek and new head coach Klint Kubiak to pick from, especially when the franchise is months away from officially nabbing Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

This NFL Mock Draft features players exclusive to the Big Ten, yet it could land Vegas multiple long-term starters at premium positions.

Las Vegas Raiders All-Big Ten 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This one might as well be locked in. Mendoza is coming to Las Vegas, the only question is if any of his Hoosier teammates will make the trip along with him.

Round 2, Pick 36: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Cooper's stock has been rising, even overtaking teammate Elijah Sarratt. Being able to find Cooper down the sideline and over the middle on tough catches could give Mendoza a great security blanket in his debut season.

Round 3, Pick 67: Gennings Dunker, OT/IOL, Iowa

Dunker is a serious tweener who may line up at either tackle or guard, but he is also a road-grader who can get to the second level. Even as a third-rounder, he could be a Day 1 starter for Las Vegas.

Round 4, Pick 102: Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

Lucas didn't have the best production in college, but with elite length at nearly 270 pounds, the thought of him coming to fruition in the pros will be enough to lock him into the top of Day 3.

Round 4, Pick 117: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

The Raiders may have one of the tallest cornerback rooms in NFL history with the 6-foot-4 Davis joining 6-foot-3 Darien Porter. While he didn't have the dominant year many wanted to see, the talent is obvious.

Round 4, Pick 134: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

Davis is a rare find at this point in this draft, as he is a 335-pound tackle with light feet in pass protection and extensive experience. This Raiders team needs as many linemen as possible to safeguard the largely immobile Mendoza.

Round 5, Pick 174: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Canady was one of the toughest cornerbacks in the country to throw on, and the only reason he is still on the board is his size limiting him to the slot in the pros.

Round 6, Pick 181: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Boettcher is a slower linebacker without great size, but he has a supercomputer of a brain that makes him a quality run-stuffer and backup linebacker for a Las Vegas defense that needs reinforcement there.

Round 6, Pick 184: Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

Kamara was perhaps the most stunning NFL Combine snub, as he played a vital role in revitalizing the Hoosiers' defense. Kamara would be quality edge depth who can set the edge for years to come.

Round 7, Pick 220: Dane Key, WR, Nebraska

At both Kentucky and Nebraska, volatile quarterback play prevented Key from flexing his muscle often. With good size at 6-3 and solid hands, Key might make the final roster.