Raiders have already spoken with John Harbaugh as he prepares to narrow list

The Las Vegas Raiders have continued to do their due diligence amid their ongoing head coach search. John Spytek clearly realizes just how important a decision the hire will be, particularly with the franchise holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and likely set to take Fernando Mendoza.

The front office has already held meetings with at least five candidates, while they have requested interviews with another six. The group has been a mixed bag, as it includes offensive and defensive coaches, as well as potential first-time head coaches and veteran retreads.

Las Vegas has also reportedly talked with one of the most coveted names, and certainly the most well-known. While the two sides have not set up a meeting, it appears that the Raiders were one of several teams to have an extensive phone call with former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Raiders have reportedly discussed their head coaching vacancy with John Harbaugh

Harbaugh is, by far, the biggest name on the coaching market. He spent the past 18 seasons leading the Ravens before, somewhat shockingly, being fired following a disappointing 2025. During that span, he led Baltimore to a 180-113 record that included 12 postseason appearances and a Super Bowl XLVII victory.

The Raiders were among the teams to speak with Harbaugh as he prepares to narrow his list down in the aftermath of his firing, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"While the Falcons announced an official interview with former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, he already has been conducting preliminary and extensive phone calls with the Giants, Titans, Browns, Raiders and Cardinals, per sources. He is trying to determine who to meet with later this week and into next week before making a decision. He is fully expected to coach in 2026, per sources."

It is no surprise that Spytek has already spoken with Harbaugh, as he appears prepared to take his time and meet with each of the candidates. While it is unclear if Las Vegas will be among the teams that he meets with as he narrows his list, the opportunity to coach the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner could be enticing.

Despite his history of success, however, it is unclear where the Raiders would rank Harbaugh among the current candidates in this year's hiring cycle. Of course, the franchise just had a former Super Bowl champion head coach in Pete Carroll in 2025, and it turned out to be one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

While at 74, Carroll was the oldest head coach in NFL history, Harbaugh is 63 himself. Only Andy Reid is older among active coaches, however, several others are over the age of 60. Following the complete disaster of Carroll's tenure, Harbaugh's age is unlikely to be fully embraced by a fanbase that is hoping for a young offensive mind to coach up an offense with several young pieces.

Regardless of how fans may feel about Harbaugh, he is not solely responsible for the Ravens' recent struggles. It should also be noted that he has never lost to his brother Jim Harbaugh, who, of course, coaches the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. Additionally, Raider Nation should be grateful that the front office is doing its due diligence by meeting with every candidate.

Last season, the organization was so focused on Ben Johnson that they were left scrambling once he accepted the Chicago Bears' coaching vacancy. Having the No. 1 overall pick and a plan at quarterback will likely help Las Vegas land one of its top targets during this hiring cycle. Still, it is encouraging to see the franchise learn from its mistakes by leaving no stone unturned.