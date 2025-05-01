Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty had his draft night hijacked by a wild prank call

Much of the drama surrounding the fallout of the 2025 NFL Draft had to do with Shedeur Sanders, his slide and, of course, the prank phone call.

As it turns out, Sanders wasn't the first to endure a tasteless joke. After the Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty no. 6 overall, someone apparently wanted to try and flip his night upside down.

As he sat down with Stacking the Box's Sterling Holmes to chat about his draft experience, Jeanty opened up about the prank phone call situation. After being asked, jokingly, whether or not he had any prank calls come his way on draft night, Jeanty opened up about his experience.

Ashton Jeanty was told he got traded to the Cowboys after the Raiders picked him

"I actually got prank calls after, though. Some dude called me and was like 'we just traded with the Raiders and you're coming to the Cowboys.'

"I just hung up, bro," he said with a laugh.

First of all, that's a cruel prank from the standpoint that Jeanty may have ended up on a better team (all things considered). Whether or not you see the Raiders as a better team, the idea of Jeanty in Dallas would have been a dream for many Cowboys fans and, specifically, Jeanty himself.

The idea that someone would want to ruin a young man's draft night will forever be baffling. It wasn't nearly as bad as the Shedeur Sanders situation, though.

Sanders had to wait until Day 3 before he found an NFL home with the Cleveland Browns. But, before the Browns drafted him, Sanders received a phone call on Day 2 of the draft. We know, now, it ended up being the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Jax.

While Jeanty still lived up to his draft billing and went sixth overall, the situation itself was disappointing to hear about. At least Jeanty can laugh about it. He seems to have a pretty level head on his shoulders.

Oh, and he's ready to take on those Chiefs.

"Rivalry games are always the most fun. You play a little harder, a little more trash talk; a little more grit and grind in those games," Jeanty said of the upcoming games against Kansas City.