Raiders' Ashton Jeanty has long prepared for playing RB under Klint Kubiak

When the Las Vegas Raiders hired Klint Kubiak earlier this offseason, Ashton Jeanty was an obvious winner. One of the most talented young running backs in the NFL now had a play-caller and an OL coach who could maximize his skill set and rescue this rushing attack from the league's cellar.

And while Kubiak loves to have a multi-back approach, he isn't exactly lowering his expectations of Jeanty. In fact, it's the opposite: Kubiak wants to put more pressure on Jeanty in 2026. Fortunately, Las Vegas' second-year running back is not backing down from that challenge.

"I look forward to it a lot," Jeanty told reporters on Wednesday. "Obviously, I want to help the team win as much as I can. And if I don't have to, I don't want to come off the field."

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty has been watching all the right RB film to play under Klint Kubiak

Fortunately for Jeanty, he seems uniquely prepared for this moment. Not only does Kubiak's scheme highlight what he does well on the football field, but Jeanty has been watching film of running backs who have had success in Kubiak's offense since before he ever knew their two paths would cross.

"Yeah, I been watching them a lot. I been watching Christian's (film) since college. Watched Kenneth Walker [III] in college, too," Jeanty admitted. "So, watching the NFL tape, running the same scheme they're running. Super excited to be able to watch them and then apply my game to it."

McCaffrey, of course, starred under Kubiak back in 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers. He led the league in both rushing and scrimmage yards with Kubiak on staff, and his 21 all-purpose touchdowns were also the most in the NFL.

Oh, and McCaffrey led the league in touches, so the 49ers leaned on him heavily. Raiders fans should expect a similar workload for Jeanty. And in a more competent offensive situation under Kubiak's tutelage, don't be surprised if he has similar production.

When Jeanty was watching Walker III in college, he wasn't watching him in Kubiak's outside zone scheme. But whatever Walker III put on tape was clearly enticing to Kubiak, as the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator helped him achieve a career-high in scrimmage yards last year.

Jeanty studying up on these two players for years is a sign that he has long prepared for the opportunity to play under Kubiak, albeit unknowingly. But he has clearly been watching all the right running back film since college, and it should pay off in the coming years.

Kubiak's scheme is difficult to master due to the precise execution that it requires. But Raider Nation should be patient this time around and watch the ground attack grow each and every week. It happened in Seattle, and it'll happen in Las Vegas.

It will eventually click, and Jeanty will have been ready for this moment for years.