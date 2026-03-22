Raiders’ best selections at 36 overall after initial free agency spending

The Las Vegas Raiders have done a fine job of addressing their needs during the early portion of free agency. Almost every gaping hole in their roster was at least bolstered with a depth signing, and ideally, they can use the draft to supplement what they already have in the building.

Now, that doesn't mean that the open market is completely out of options; the Raiders can still add veteran talent. But for a young, rebuilding team whose intention is not to build a contending team this year, Las Vegas should focus more on adding young prospects and developing in-house players.

Based on how the 2026 NFL draft board is currently falling, the Silver and Black should have plenty of good options at No. 36 overall, after they inevitably take Fernando Mendoza with the first pick. Draft night always plays out differently than everyone expects, but here are the best current options.

Raiders' best selections at No. 36 after initial free agency spending spree

Should Las Vegas draft any of these three players, it would be both addressing a need and likely taking one of the best players available. The Raiders didn't add enough, or anything, at these positions in free agency, so they would be well worth an early second-round investment.

1. Max Iheanachor, RT, Arizona State

Iheanachor has been a favorite of mine since December, when most thought he'd be a mid-to-late Day 3 pick. Now, however, he's regarded as one of the top tackles in the class due to his immense physical skills and dramatic upside. His mobility, especially for his size, makes him an ideal fit at right tackle in Klint Kubiak's outside zone scheme. Iheanachor could beat out DJ Glaze right away.

2. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Ponds might be the best pound-for-pound football player in this year's draft. Any fan who tuned in to watch Mendoza immediately noticed Ponds on the other side of the ball. He's not the biggest or longest cornerback, which makes him somewhat of a tweener, but he is electric on defense and special teams. The Raiders need more cornerbacks, and they'd find multiple ways to utilize him.

3. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Cooper Jr. has seen his draft stock soar over the last few months, and for good reason. He is a physical separator with versatility, and Cooper Jr. is electric with the ball in his hands. While he is not the perfect wide receiver prospect, his relationship and on-field rapport with Mendoza should make him an especially intriguing prospect for the Silver and Black early on Day 2

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Teams make weird decisions when the clock starts ticking during April's event. While the aforementioned three prospects are very reasonable at No. 36, let's take a look at a few somewhat less reasonable options, which fall firmly under the "dream draft night fallers" umbrella.

1. Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

Thieneman is truly the complete package at safety. He can play both as a deep safety and in the box, and Thieneman can slide into the slot as well. After several years as a Big Ten starter, he absolutely lit the combine on fire with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and jumping numbers that aren't from this Earth. He's not likely to last, but Thieneman would solve so many of the Raiders' secondary issues.

2. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

McNeil-Warren is a different kind of player than Thieneman, but he, too, could help the back half of Las Vegas' defense tremendously. He's a massive, physical defensive back who simply makes plays on the ball. McNeil-Warren mainly thrives as a strong safety, so he presents a great option to cover tight ends and running backs in an ever-changing NFL landscape. He has unbelievable upside.

3. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is likely to land in Round 1, just as the other two on this new list are. But if he somehow falls to No. 36, then the Raiders should not hesitate to land who could be their true "X" receiver. Boston is taking a 30 visit in Las Vegas, so the interest is clearly there, and for good reason. He is a young and huge target who caught 20 touchdowns in the last two years and draws comparisons to Puka Nacua.

Great prospects not included due to positional value or need being at least somewhat addressed in free agency:

Lee Hunter, NT, Texas Tech

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Zion Young, DE, Missouri

Just missed the mark:

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville (due to injury)