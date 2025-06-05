Raiders' biggest offseason blunder keeps coming back to bite them

As the NFL offseason drags on, outlets like Pro Football Focus continue to provide content for the masses by individually ranking the top 32 players at each position. They released another list on Wednesday, and unsurprisingly, it contained no Las Vegas Raiders. Well, no current ones anyway.

PFF's Zoltán Buday ranked the top safeties in the NFL, and the Raiders' omission is not too shocking, as safety is considered one of the bigger question marks for the Silver and Black. However, there is one player on PFF's list whose presence may be throwing salt in the wound for Raider Nation.

New general manager John Spytek let quite a few defensive starters walk in free agency this offseason, including players like Robert Spillane, Tre'Von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs.

Former Raider makes PFF top safeties rankings

To nobody's surprise, Moehrig found his way onto the list at No. 28, whereas new addition Jeremy Chinn and returner Isaiah Pola-Mao are nowhere to be found.

"Moehrig was consistent during his four seasons in Las Vegas, earning PFF overall grades between 67.0 and 71.0 in three of his four campaigns," Buday wrote. "Most recently, he stood out with his play against the run, posting an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, which ranked sixth among 93 qualifying safeties."

After a career year in 2024, Moehrig landed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Because of his strong performance and high expectations, he earned a high mark on this list.

Based on his PFF grade from last year, one could even argue that Moehrig deserves to be ranked higher. This is why many felt that not re-signing Moehrig was a mistake, however, paying a top-30 player at a position like he is a top-five talent may have been wreckless spending.

Chinn is the only player penciled in as a starter right now in the Raiders' safety group, and after that, it is a logjam of unproven players. Thomas Harper and Isaiah Pola-Mao will compete to play at both safety and as a nickel corner.

Harper is an intriguing prospect for the Silver and Black. The second-year undrafted player had a 78.3 PFF grade last season, which ranked 15th in the NFL, but he only played 191 snaps. There may be merit to adding another proven veteran to this group, but it may also be worth seeing what the young guys can do.