Raiders' blockbuster offseason earns divisive grade from ESPN in new rankings

Everyone loved the Raiders' offseason. I loved it, you loved it, Geno Smith definitely loved it. And it's not like they had some huge bar to clear, but still – when you make, like, six different blockbuster moves in one (1) single offseason, at the very least it's fun. Will it work? That's a problem for October. Right now, the Raiders are still very fun and that's all thanks to this offseason.

But as it turns out, not everyone loved the Raiders offseason just as much as you, me, or Geno Smith. ESPN (sigh) dropped a big roundup of offseason grades this week, and in it they talk about the offseason in Las Vegas with a certain trepidation that, frankly, I don't care for. (The good news is that it actually isn't nearly as dramatic as I'm making it sound.)

ESPN is pretty bullish on the majority of the Raiders' offseason moves

ESPN grade: B+

Biggest move: Trading for QB Geno Smith

Move ESPN liked: Re-signing DT Adam Butler

Move ESPN disliked: Drafting RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 6

It's an all-new Raiders team. Pete Carroll is in, with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and general manager John Spytek in tow. And Smith, for whom the Raiders made a shocking trade for in early March, as the new QB. Carroll and Smith are both in the latter stages of their careers. But the Raiders believe the duo can right the ship. They each ought to be an upgrade. It's in that vein that I think the Smith trade was worthwhile. Yes, he's 34. And yes, he's coming off a weaker statistical season in which he ranked just 21st in QBR (albeit having to work behind a suspect Seattle offensive line and with a lackluster running game). But the Raiders surrendered only a third-round pick, and his contract averages $37.5 million and would be even less if the Raiders move on before a non-guaranteed 2027 season. That's worth it. The Raiders also extended Maxx Crosby with two years left on his contract ... The new contract upped Crosby's short-term pay but also retained upside for the Raiders. It was a good move.

Look, I'm not one to snub my nose at a B+. B+'s got me through every year of school I ever finished. They'll do just fine. But I can't help but feel like 'replace the entire offseason, more or less' deserves something in the A range. Maybe I'm just being greedy. I also have no interest in hearing about cost value disadvantages to taking Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick – I get the argument, but that doesn't make it any lame. And besides, running backs are back. Someone should tell ESPN!