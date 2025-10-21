Raiders' blowout loss to Chiefs made one thing clear about Chip Kelly

The Las Vegas Raiders, through seven weeks of the 2025 NFL season, have already suffered a handful of embarrassing losses. The Washington Commanders blew them out in Week 3, and the Indianapolis Colts' 40-6 beatdown of them was even worse.

But Sunday's 31-0 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs took the cake. Not only did the team get shut out, but the Chiefs took mercy on them. They subbed in their backups at the end of the third quarter, didn't throw a pass in the fourth quarter, opted not to kick a field goal on fourth-and-6, and knelt the game out before the two-minute warning when both teams had their timeouts.

Obviously, the defense got picked apart by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, but they dominated the time of possession battle because the Las Vegas offense could not get anything going. Raider Nation has now officially seen enough of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Raiders should consider parting ways with Chip Kelly during bye week

So far this season, Las Vegas has failed to score a touchdown in three of its seven games. They're also averaging just 14.7 points per game, which is 31st in the league, ahead of only the Tennessee Titans, led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward and an underwhelming set of offensive weapons.

In Week 7, however, the offense reached a new low. Not only did they get just three first downs in the entire game, which is something no team in the NFL has done since the Raiders did it with JaMarcus Russell in 2008, but they mustered only 95 yards on 30 total plays, the lowest amount since 1999.

The offense managed just 2.3 yards per carry and 3.7 yards per pass, and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty got just six carries. While the offense was without star pass-catchers Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, that is even more reason that Jeanty should have had a big workload.

Not having Kolton Miller is also a big loss, but there are plenty of NFL teams fighting through injuries right now. The San Francisco 49ers are winning games without their starting quarterback, All-Pro tight end and three of their starting wide receivers.

For weeks, the Dallas Cowboys put up points without elite wideout CeeDee Lamb, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most lethal offenses in the league despite a handful of key offensive line injuries and stars like Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans missing time.

RELATED: Raiders can't help but feel like they missed out on a star in the 2023 draft

Good offensive coordinators find a way to have success with whoever is on the field, and Chip Kelly has not done that this season. Some fans and analysts are calling his offense "ancient," and watching Andy Reid's play-calling run laps around Kelly's on Sunday was like rubbing salt in the wound.

Not to mention, the Chiefs had a run defense that ranked in the bottom half of the league heading into the contest, and Kelly's grand plan was to have Jeanty run the ball one time, compared to having Geno Smith drop back to pass nine times, in the first quarter.

Obviously, Smith has played his worst football, the offensive line has been below-average, at best, and the team has dealt with several key injuries. But the former two fall under the umbrella of offensive incompetence, which is on Kelly, and the latter is something that all good coaches deal with.

Week 7's loss to the Chiefs showed just how far away the Raiders are from being even good or competitive. After all of the investments they made in the offense this offseason, including making Kelly the highest-paid coordinator in the league, this unit has dropped the ball at every turn.

While it is not likely to be in the cards for Las Vegas, they should seriously consider parting ways with Chip Kelly during the bye week. Yes, they've fired their offensive coordinator midseason the last two years, but something has to change for the Raiders if Kelly won't adjust or improve.