Raiders bring in familiar face for workout after defensive struggles

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense got off to a surprisingly strong start to begin the 2025 NFL season as they allowed just 16.5 points per game across their matchups with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

All of that success came to a screeching halt on Sunday, however, as the Washington Commanders, who were without star second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, erupted for 34 offensive points behind Marcus Mariota, who had not started a game since 2022.

While the defense was originally viewed as a weakness of the team, its play over the first two weeks calmed those concerns. Following Week 3, the offensive line has received much of the criticism; however, it is clear that the Raiders need more talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Las Vegas has turned to the free agent market in an attempt to address those needs. They brought in two players, including one who spent the past three seasons with the franchise, for a workout on Tuesday.

Raiders bring in Luke Masterson for a workout amid defensive struggles

The Raiders' defense looked like an entirely different unit in Week 3 as they were tormented by the Commanders. They allowed 400 total yards, including 201 rushing yards, 118 kickoff return yards and 127 punt return yards.

Mariota had a big game as he threw for 207 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He completed 71.4% of his pass attempts while adding 40 rushing yards and one touchdown on six carries.

Las Vegas brought in linebacker Luke Masterson, who spent the first three years of his career with the franchise, and cornerback Shemar Bartholomew in for a workout on Tuesday. Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee shared the news.

"Per the NFL transactions wire, #Raiders brought in DB Shemar Bartholomew and LB Luke Masterson for a tryout," Galaviz wrote.

While neither player was signed immediately, the workouts show that the Raiders are looking for upgrades to their defense. Bartholomew was an undrafted free agent in 2024 and spent the season with the Carolina Panthers.

He appeared in five games, recording three total tackles, two solo tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended in just 17 defensive snaps. Masterson was an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent the first three seasons of his career in Las Vegas.

He recorded 103 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, two forced fumbles and one pass defended for the Silver and Black. While neither will be a game changer for the struggling defense, both players have experience on special teams and could help in that department after an abysmal showing in Week 3.

