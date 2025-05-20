Raiders' Brock Bowers buried among 'under 25 elite' despite being NFL's best TE

Former general manager Tom Telesco's one-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders was a bit of a disaster. However, the fan base can thank its lucky stars that he chose Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While he was the obvious pick at No. 13 overall, considering each of the six highly touted quarterbacks were off the board, other Raiders decision-makers might not have chosen Bowers. Telesco's best player available approach netted the team an All-Pro tight end in Year 1.

Bowers caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards during his rookie campaign. He also caught five touchdowns despite being on an abhorrent offense that was among the very worst in the NFL.

Brock Bowers was disrespected in PFF's latest rankings

Plenty would already consider Bowers to be the league's best tight end, and others could argue that he is among the very best players in the NFL. However, PFF recently released a list of the top 25 players in the league who are under 25 years old, and Bowers was slotted lower than he should have been.

PFF put Bowers at No. 14 in this ranking, and he was the only tight end on the list. However, this places him behind players like Puka Nacua and Drake London, whom he has no business being ranked lower than.

In just one NFL season, Bowers picked up a First-Team All-Pro nod and a Pro Bowl selection. He rewrote the history books for the Raiders, tight ends and rookie pass-catchers along the way.

However, PFF has Drake London, a third-year receiver with above-average statistics and zero notable accolades, and Puka Nacua, whose records Bowers broke last season, ahead of the Raiders' tight end. While Nacua had an incredible rookie season, injuries slowed him down in 2024, and Bowers had a more impressive first year considering the circumstances.

Bowers had awful quarterback play, no rushing attack and only one formidable receiver next to him, whereas London and Nacua have been on offenses with Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford throwing them the ball alongside several great offensive weapons.

Fortunately, Bowers still landed ahead of other rookies like Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey and Brian Thomas Jr., but his being slotted behind London and Nacua still makes no sense. This year, he'll have the opportunity to prove that in a much-improved offense, there really is no comparing anyone in the league to a talent like Bowers.