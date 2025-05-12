Raiders' projected offensive depth chart calls experience into question

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst offenses in the league last season. Fortunately, the team's new leadership tandem of general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll have been finding solutions this offseason.

While quarterback Geno Smith is the most surefire upgrade for the offense, Las Vegas added a handful of players through the draft that may be expected to contribute right away. These rookies are highly touted coming from the college ranks, but young players almost always struggle with the learning curve in the NFL.

Based on our initial depth chart projection for the Raiders' offense, several rookies will have to grow up quick or else the Silver and Black will endure another year of ineptitude.

Raiders projected offensive depth chart after 2025 NFL Draft

Quarterback: Geno Smith | Aidan O'Connell | Cam Miller | Carter Bradley

O'Connell is still the team's backup as it stands now, but Las Vegas could move him this offseason if Miller performs well during camps. It would be a bit worrisome, however, to have a sixth-round rookie be your only contigency plan for a 34-year-old quarterback, but if the new regime deems that he is ready, there is no reason to distrust it.

Running back: Ashton Jeanty | Raheem Mostert | Zamir White & Sincere McCormick | Dylan Laube & Chris Collier

Jeanty is one of the most highly sought-after prospects in recent memory, and it is all but guaranteed that he'll make massive waves for the Raiders this season. However, he is still a rookie that will have growing pains, and injury-prone Mostert is not a reliable backup plan. McCormick, Laube and Collier are all inexperienced, and White has proven that he cannot be a bellcow back. Las Vegas is all-in on Jeanty, so it is paramount that he performs well.

Wide receiver: Jakobi Meyers, Jack Bech & Tre Tucker | Dont'e Thornton Jr., Collin Johnson & Kyle Phillips | Tommy Mellott, Ketron Jackson Jr. & Key'Shawn Smith

Rookies will make or break the Raiders' wide receiver room. Outside of Meyers, they have no established pass-catchers, but they invested heavily in the position during the NFL Draft. Tucker needs to make a major step in Year 3, and if one of Bech, Thornton or Mellott can step up in their first campaign, then this group may surprise some people.

Tight end: Brock Bowers | Michael Mayer | Ian Thomas & Qadir Ismail | Justin Shorter

The team will likely keep just three tight ends, and two of them will be Bowers and Mayer. The third should be Thomas, given his experience and blocking ability, as both Bowers and Mayer are more known for their pass-catching prowess. Shorter was coveted by the previous regime, but he may be the first to go this season.

Offensive line: Kolton Miller, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham & DJ Glaze | Charles Grant, Caleb Rogers, Will Putnam, Alex Cappa & Thayer Munford | Dalton Wagner, Netane Muti & Gottlieb Ayedze

Las Vegas retained their entire starting line from last season, which was an underrated group. However, the depth behind them is shaky, as two mid-round picks will be next in line for starting reps if anything happens to the starters. Cappa's best days are behind him, and Munford is expendable, so these young linemen will need to grow up in a hurry.