Raiders' Brock Bowers receives glowing review from legendary NFL TE

Former general manager Tom Telesco did not give the Las Vegas Raiders much, but he did choose Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While this seemed like an odd pick at the time, the selection has paid dividends already for the franchise.

Bowers earned First-Team All-Pro honors during his rookie season after a campaign in which he caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. He broke several records along the way and was also chosen to represent the AFC at the 2024 Pro Bowl.

While his rookie year was certainly one to behold, the expectation is that Bowers will take another leap in Year 2. With an improved quarterback situation, better overall offensive talent and a competent play-caller, the sky is truly the limit for Bowers.

Greg Olsen could not stop raving about Brock Bowers

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, who earned two All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowl appearances in his career, was a guest on Pardon My Take on Thursday. The legendary pass-catcher could not stop singing the praises of Bowers and talked about what a special prospect he already was in college.

"That is just unique, to be that tall, that long, super linear, in (the SEC), and you look like the fatest guy on the field," Olsen said. "If he was able to come out of the draft after his second year, ... He would have been a top 10 pick."

Olsen, who played for Pete Carroll and with Geno Smith in Seattle during the 2020 season, went on about Bowers' prospects in a Carroll-led offense. He also made several predictions about how things could go for the second-year tight end in Las Vegas during the 2025 season.

"He's uniquely talented," Olsen said. "I'll be interested to see how that plays out now with the new regime and Pete Carroll. Geno loves his tight ends, but they are going to run the ball. ... As far as just a talent, I think he's the best tight end prospect to come out of the draft in the last 10-15 years. His rookie year matched it, if not exceeded it, which was pretty incredible."

To receive such a glowing review from a player and figure like Olsen is sure to be a boost for the young player.

Olsen has also seen first-hand how Geno Smith and Pete Carroll use their tight ends, so this is the exact vote of confidence that Raider Nation wants to hear, which is that Bowers' rookie campaign was no fluke.