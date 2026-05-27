Raiders' brutal record predictions wildly underestimate offseason moves

It is much easier to be considered an "offseason winner" when one has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, tons of salary cap space and a need to spend cash, and when the previous roster is so putrid that practically every signing or addition represents an upgrade.

While the Las Vegas Raiders did win the offseason, in part due to the reasons mentioned, it is exactly how John Spytek and Klint Kubiak utilized those resources that is leading fans and those around the NFL to believe that this Las Vegas team could translate its offseason success to the regular season.

Well, almost everybody. In our official 2026 game-by-game and final record prediction, we had the Silver and Black starting slow but finishing with a modest 6-11 record. That was viewed by some as pessimistic or a worst-case scenario. But the latest predictions are downright brutal.

Las Vegas Raiders earn 3 and 4-win projections in latest 2026 schedule predictions

NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri & Tom Blair predicted all 272 games on the 2026 schedule, and they clearly aren't buying what the Raiders did this offseason. Bhanpuri had Las Vegas at 4-13, while Blair doesn't seem them improving at all, with another 3-14 record this coming fall.

"Will Vegas' offseason spending spree vastly improve its defense? When will Klint Kubiak notch his first win as a head coach? How short of a leash will Kirk Cousins have as QB1? And how quickly will Fernando Mendoza acclimate to NFL game speed if/when he gets his chance? Is Maxx Crosby still on the team after the trade deadline?" Bhanpuri asked. "Simply too many questions surround this squad to project a winning season, but it's possible if all the new pieces coalesce quickly that the Raiders rally off a couple more wins than we think."

Bhanpuri neglects to mention that Las Vegas added four great secondary players in the 2026 NFL Draft, a complementary running back or two to Ashton Jeanty, Jalen Nailor, a new pair of starting linebackers, a veteran nickel, a solid nose tackle and a few promising pieces on both sides up front.

Oh, and Tyler Linderbaum, the granddaddy of all offseason signings.

Instead, he focused on questions like "When will Klint Kubiak notch his first win as a head coach?" as a way to somehow discredit all that the Raiders accomplished this offseason. That's not really a "question" about how good the team can be, but more so just genuine curiosity.

Being pessimistic is certainly one thing, and the Silver and Black haven't exactly earned the benefit of the doubt over the years. But believing that this team, with so many offseason upgrades, can only win one more game than last year, at the most, is a bit too far.

Not to mention, Kubiak was the belle of the ball during this year's hiring cycle. A new head coach, particularly if he has synergy with a young starting quarterback, can turn things around quickly. But Bhanpuri didn't mention any of that either. And he was the more positive of the two analysts.

Both Bhanpuri and Blair have the Raiders winning in Week 1 at home against the Miami Dolphins and on the road in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals. Bhanpuri has them winning at the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans, whereas Blair has them beating the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

It wouldn't surprise me if Las Vegas ends up somewhere in the five to seven win range. That feels about right for this team. But it would shock me just as much to see them nearing .500 as it would to see them back in the cellar that they were in last year, after all of the Raiders' offseason moves.