Las Vegas Raiders Schedule 2026: Game by game and final record predictions

Although the Las Vegas Raiders knew their opponents for the 2026 NFL season for months, they didn't know exactly when they'd be playing each team. How the pieces of the schedule fit together is often just as important as the difficulty of the pieces themselves.

Unfortunately, Klint Kubiak's team didn't land an advantageous draw during the 2026 schedule reveal, as in addition to a tough slate of opponents, the NFL did Las Vegas no favors with the order that they put the games in. But such is life for the Silver and Black and Raider Nation.

With the schedule now out, however, we figured this would be a good chance to look at it in its entirety and make some educated guesses. Here are our game-by-game predictions for the 2026 season, as well as what we believe the Raiders' final record could be in Year 1 under Kubiak.

Las Vegas Raiders 2026 game by game and final record predictions

Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins

Not only did the Dolphins gut their roster this offseason and signal that they're taking the long way around, but the Raiders get to play at home. Whether it is Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza under center, Las Vegas just has a better roster. Plus, I trust our first-time head coach more than theirs!

Prediction: WIN (1-0)

Week 2: @ LA Chargers

Last year, the Raiders suffered a devastating loss in Week 2 against the Chargers. And while I think, at least early in the season, Los Angeles is still ahead of Las Vegas, this won't be a blowout like last time. The Silver and Black have a "statement loss" here, if that exists, by battling them down to the wire.

Prediction: LOSS (1-1)

Week 3: @ NO Saints

Trips to the east are never easy for the Raiders, especially against an ascending team like the Saints. This would be a nice bit of revenge for Kubiak against his old team, but I think Las Vegas comes up short in the Big Easy. Again, however, they keep it close.

Prediction: LOSS (1-2)

Week 4: vs. KC Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes should be fully healthy and back into the swing of things by this point, and he has been a thorn in the Raiders' side for as long as he's been in the league. Plus, Kansas City, when healthy, is dangerous at Allegiant Stadium, so Las Vegas ends up on the wrong side of this one.

Prediction: LOSS (1-3)

Week 5: @ NE Patriots

Although the Raiders escaped with a win in New England to kick off last season, these two teams are much different now. Yes, the Patriots are riddled with controversy, but they were still the AFC champions last year, and again, traveling to the east is no easy task for Las Vegas.

Prediction: LOSS (1-4)

Week 6: vs. Buffalo Bils

Yes, the Raiders will finally return home after a stretch of three road games in four weeks. But the Bills, led by Joe Brady now, still figure to be an AFC frontrunner. Josh Allen is a lot to handle, maybe too much for first-year DC Rob Leonard. But Las Vegas keeps it close and proves it is getting better.

Prediction: LOSS (1-5)

Week 7: vs. LA Rams

There is just nowhere to hide in this part of the schedule. The Rams are well-coached, experienced and uber-talented. Davante Adams' grand return to Las Vegas should result in a Raiders loss, even if he's not the main reason why. Let's just hope this is a close game to continue the momentum.

Prediction: LOSS (1-6)

Week 8: @ NY Jets

Finally, a brief reprieve from the gauntlet that the Raiders went through in October. The Jets, whether Geno Smith is still under center or not, shouldn't be able to contain Las Vegas, even with home-field advantage. The Silver and Black get back in the win column here with a hard-earned East Coast win.

Prediction: WIN (2-6)

Week 9: @ SF 49ers

It's been a while since this matchup has been played in the Bay Area, and both teams should be amped up. The Raiders will bring their A game and battle a perennial power in the 49ers, but ultimately come short on the road against one of the league's best after a San Fran bye in Week 8.

Prediction: LOSS (2-7)

Week 10: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Kubiak probably wants to win this game more than any other on the Raiders' schedule. But Las Vegas should be pretty thoroughly outmatched by the defending Super Bowl champions, even if they're at home. Seattle wins this one, potentially by a lot. A close game would be a huge morale boost.

Prediction: LOSS (2-8)

Week 11: @ Denver Broncos

Winning in Denver is never easy, but especially not in the winter when the Broncos are actually good again and coming off a bye. The Raiders did battle at Mile High last year, and I don't think Sean Payton and Co. had a good offseason. But Las Vegas will have its hands full in this game.

Prediction: LOSS (2-9)

Week 12: @ Cleveland Browns

Cleveland has a great defense and home-field advantage, and they're coming off a bye. But the Raiders, after a brutal stretch of opponents, come out of this one with a win. It won't be easy, again, playing in probably cold weather in late November. But Las Vegas shows its resilience and finds a way.

Prediction: WIN (3-9)

Week 13: BYE

We'll win this one. And maybe even see Fernando Mendoza afterward, if we haven't yet already.

Week 14: vs. LA Chargers

Prediction: WIN (4-9)

Las Vegas comes out of the bye with a vengeance and plays spoiler to their AFC West foes. I have a hard time believing the Raiders effectively get swept in the division once again, so the Silver and Black take down the Chargers after a hard reset during their time off to launch a strong finish.

Week 15: vs. Denver Broncos

The Broncos halt the Raiders' momentum a bit after the bye, but this should be a close one. Las Vegas continues to perform better as the season goes along and plays Denver even closer than they did just a few weeks ago.

Prediction: LOSS (4-10)

Week 16: vs. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee made a lot of improvements this offseason. But Las Vegas beat them last year, and it found better upgrades in the last few months. By this time, it should be Mendoza against Cam Ward, which will be exciting. But Raider Nation knows which quarterback to get behind.

Prediction: WIN (5-10)

Week 17: @ Arizona Cardinals

Arizona is not only expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, but by this point in the season, they could be in full-on tank mode ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft. Whether or not that is even the case, the Raiders should comfortably win this one and keep the win streak alive.

Prediction: WIN (6-10)

Week 18: @ KC Chiefs

If the Chiefs have something to play for, then beating them in Kansas City in January will be incredibly difficult. The Raiders would blow through their backups, but Las Vegas may also be fine with moving up a spot or two in the draft order at this point and landing a Jeremiah Smith-type player.

Prediction: LOSS (6-11)

FINAL RECORD: 6-11

While this may not be an exciting or overly optimistic prediction, it feels realistic and still like a step in the right direction. Not only would the Raiders double their win total, but they would also improve as the year goes along and win four of their last six, giving them tons of momentum heading into 2027.