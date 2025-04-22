The Las Vegas Raiders are just a few days away from making their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. At this point, there are too many mock drafts to keep track of, but this can be an exciting time for NFL fans. Every team is undefeated, and hope is abundant as each franchise looks to find a Hall of Fame player or a perennial All-Pro in every round of the draft.

In this mock draft exercise, we chose to focus on some of the Raiders' biggest needs. Through trading down and acquiring several extra Day 3 picks, we were able to find tremendous value in the later rounds and continue building this team through the trenches.

Raiders build through the trenches in latest 7-round mock draft

No. 6. Armand Membou | OT Missouri

The Armand Membou to Las Vegas train is picking up steam as the Raiders find themselves in a contract battle with longtime starting left tackle Kolton Miller. The hope is that Miller remains with the team, but the Raiders could benefit from an extra offensive tackle either way.

Membou's tremendous athletic tools and solid amount of experience have made him one of the hottest prospects in the class leading up to the draft. After playing 2,015 snaps in college, he tore it up at the NFL combine, running a 4.91-second 40-yard dash and showcasing excellent jumping ability. He was given the highest athleticism grade of any offensive tackle at the combine.

There are some concerns, however, about his height and length, as his 6-foot-4 frame and 33 and 1/2-inch arms are considered right at the cutoff for NFL tackles. However, he is an impressive athlete with excellent footwork and technique, which should help him overcome those limitations. He could be an immediate starter at right tackle in Las Vegas and may eventually replace Miller at left tackle.

No. 37. Omarion Hampton | RB North Carolina

In what many consider to be a deep running back class, the two standouts are Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. After passing on Jeanty with the No. 6 selection, the Raiders were happy to see Hampton fall into their lap in the second round.

The 6-foot, 221-pound back has been one of the best college players in the country over the last two years, totaling nearly 3,200 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in that span. He also caught 67 passes for 595 yards and three touchdowns, demonstrating his ability in the passing game.

Hampton has all of the tools to be a star three-down back in the NFL. He is more than fast enough to be a home run threat with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash time, and he showed off great athleticism with his broad jump score. The expectation is that he can be a bellcow running back for the Raiders right away.