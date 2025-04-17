Raiders fans are panicking after latest Kolton Miller bombshell

The Raiders have undergone several major changes during his seven-year career, but starting left tackle Kolton Miller has remained a stalwart on the team's offensive line. Throughout his tumultuous tenure, he has kept his head down and worked, staying out of headlines for the wrong reasons.

However, on Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Miller was not participating in the team's voluntary offseason program as he is seeking a contract extension. Las Vegas has yet to engage with him concerning the parameters of a potential deal.

Raider Nation has been up in arms about the report as they are worried that this could eventually lead to a holdout or a trade. The organization's history with such matters would certainly indicate that Miller will either be traded soon or spend the season disgruntled without an extension, however, a new regime is in place in Las Vegas.

Why Raiders fans shouldn't worry about Kolton Miller

New general manager John Spytek has already proven that he is willing to fork out large contracts, as evidenced by the record-breaking deal he gave defensive end Maxx Crosby earlier this offseason. Spytek has also emphasized the importance of building this team through the trenches, and not only was Miller the team's best offensive lineman last year, he also plays the most important position.

For those reasons, Raiders fans should not worry that a deal will get done. This is simply Miller asking for the guaranteed money that he deserves and the franchise's past regimes failed to give him for this season. No top-flight player in the league would play without guaranteed money, and nothing has been reported about him having a gripe with the new brass in Las Vegas.

Miller is considered by most to be a top-10 player in the league at his position, but as of now, he only has the 14th biggest contract, according to Spotrac. The Raiders have ample cap space to right this wrong and pay the 29-year-old tackle what he deserves.

Not to mention, this is not technically a holdout. Miller is simply skipping voluntary workouts, which, for a player of his age, and given his injury history, would not be uncommon anyway.

There is certainly an argument to be made for the Raiders neglecting to pay Miller and opting to get younger at the position. There are a handful of great offensive linemen set to be available when Las Vegas is on the clock with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, but Miller is more of a proven commodity than these prospects.

While it would certainly benefit the team to sort this situation out before the draft, these contract negotiations are complex and can be drawn out. Unless something else comes out in the next few days, Raiders fans do not need to worry about the future of their starting left tackle.