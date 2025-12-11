Raiders' Caleb Rogers is endearing himself to the fans one quote at a time

It took the Las Vegas Raiders too long to insert third-round rookie guard Caleb Rogers into the starting lineup. Of course, he was always going to be a project for the coaching staff, but the Raiders' offensive line was struggling so dramatically that Rogers' timeline should have been moved up.

That was especially true when the team's interior offensive line injuries began to pile up. But Pete Carroll and Co. decided that they'd rather play people out of position than give a shot to the first-year player. Rogers even told the media he was starting one week, but days later, he was a healthy scratch.

Raider Nation then started circling the wagons against Carroll in Rogers' defense, and whether the head coach succumbed to fan or organizational pressure, Rogers finally played and started the last two weeks. And he balled out, once again calling into question the personnel choices in Las Vegas.

Raiders fans love Caleb Rogers' accountability, honesty and approach

Despite this tumultuous journey for the rookie, Rogers has maintained his lively spirit when speaking to reporters. He is quickly developing into a fan favorite for a Day 2 offensive lineman. When asked about what his high Pro Football Focus grades do for his confidence, he had an incredible answer.

"Absolutely nothing. PFF does not define me, and PFF is not my standard for my success. And they're lying. Go watch the game. Zero sacks, zero pressures? That's not true. The sack we gave up in the back of the end zone. We all got muddled up, whatever. We didn't throw the ball, but my guy made that tackle, so you y'all can give that to me," Rogers said. "I'm not going to allow PFF to define my success. I'm like, 'Okay, PFF says I'm doing good, perfect!' We don't care about PFF. We don't look at PFF. My mom sure does, so it's cool for her, and it's cool for my wife. ... (I'm) just really trying to stay away from that stuff, not allowing that to fuel me."

For a rookie who has spent the entire year at the end of the depth chart and getting very little opportunities, it is amazing to hear Rogers downplay his successes and take accountability for errors that others did not even notice.

Just as easily, Rogers could have taken a victory lap for how well he's played and how wrong the coaching staff was about inserting him into the lineup. But he took the high road, was vulnerable, and cracked some jokes that made everyone in the room laugh.

When asked about his celebration in the end zone after a touchdown during the same media availability, Rogers had another tremendous response that will endear him to the fan base.

"(Offensive linemen) don't score. We don't have stats. So if the offense scores, I scored. That was my first NFL touchdown!" Rogers said. "First NFL touchdown, it's an incredible feeling. Awesome to be a part of it. I love that I'm able to contribute to the team's success however I can. Hopefully, like I said, we'll have a lot more here. So, it's just an awesome feeling."

Rogers' true joy for playing the game of football simply bursts through the screen when fans hear him talk. In a 2-11 season, there is not much to be excited about, but Rogers is proving time and time again that he is grateful to be in Las Vegas and is a bright spot in this dark season.

After the Raiders get all of their starters back from injury, it is unknown what Rogers' role will entail. But fans can rest assured that Rogers will give it his all, whatever it may be, and he will be a beacon of happiness in the locker room. Oh, and he'll play well when given the chance.