Raiders camp gives young playmaker a chance to become impossible to ignore

Las Vegas Raiders fans aren't used to it being this quiet. Even in the depths of the NFL offseason, which we currently find ourselves in, the Silver and Black have found a way to make things... let's just say interesting, over the years. So, the radio silence has been a welcome solitude for Raider Nation.

Well, almost.

Because you can hear the crickets chirping around the league right now, folks have been doing a lot of unsubstantiated dot connecting to keep themselves busy. This has mainly come in the form of tying veteran wideout Stefon Diggs to Las Vegas, who could help, but checks all the wrong boxes.

Unfortunately, though, this noise isn't going to quiet down until the Raiders' receiving corps shows up. And while most feel comfortable in what Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor can provide, it is anyone's guess as to which of Las Vegas' young wideouts, if any of them, will make their mark behind those two.

But training camp will provide second-year wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. with a chance to become impossible to ignore, both to the coaching staff, this fanbase, and hopefully, the national media, so that these veteran wide receiver narratives can finally be put to rest.

Dont'e Thornton Jr. has a chance to turn the tables at Las Vegas Raiders training camp

Last season, like almost every other Raider, in particular the rookie class, Thornton Jr. wasn't set up for success. He was drafted as a developmental prospect whose skill set would indicate that he could thrive as a 'Y' receiver with some seasoning, strength and mass added and route running refinement.

So, what did Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly do? Trotted him out there as a starter in Week 1 and had him lined up on the ball as the 'X' receiver. Thornton's strength is his straight-line speed, so asking him to bust through press-man coverage and shake free from elite defensive backs was ill-conceived.

Although accountability was scarce last year, Thornton Jr. was one of the few players in Las Vegas who actually saw his snap count fall when he didn't perform well. After catching five passes for 94 yards in the first three games, Thornton Jr. caught just five balls for 41 yards the rest of 2025.

That slate is now wiped clean under Klint Kubiak, though.

And it should be a vote of confidence for both Thornton Jr. and fellow second-year receiver Jack Bech that the Raiders really didn't make any major investments at their position. They only brought in Jalen Nailor in free agency on a modest deal and waited until Round 6 to draft Malik Benson.

There is plenty of room for upward mobility in the Las Vegas wideout room, and Thornton Jr. could easily take that next step with a fresh set of eyes and ears in Kubiak, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

During OTAs and mandatory minicamp, it was reported that Thornton Jr. was sidelined or at least limited with some sort of lower leg injury, which inhibited his chances of standing out. But by training camp, ideally, Thornton Jr. is ready, and he takes full advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

With his unbelievable combination of height (6-foot-5) and speed (4.3-second 40-yard dash), Thornton Jr. has the tools to be an unstoppable NFL wideout. He showed the ability to make tough catches during last year's preseason finale and to close out the game in the season opener.

It remains to be seen where Thornton Jr. is or will be in the wide receiver pecking order, but Kubiak is a coach who can scheme around strengths. And Thornton Jr. certainly has those. So, with a better overall situation on offense and coaches who can teach, the youngster is set up to succeed.

After how much hype circulated around him this time last year, only for him not to have much production during the season, Thornton Jr. will probably be under an unnecessary microscope for a fourth-rounder in his second year, who was always a developmental prospect.

If he can take the bull by the horns later this summer and show signs of serious improvement, though, then the Raiders can feel a lot better about their wide receiver room, both now and in the future. No player in the room has more upside than Thornton Jr. does, and that feels like an undeniable fact.

He just needs to make the most of every rep that he gets, no matter what group he's playing with. Thornton Jr. is already hard to ignore from a physical stature perspective, and he's a blur between the lines. But he needs to have his play speak loudly in Las Vegas at training camp, too.