Raiders could certainly use Stefon Diggs (but it would open up a can of worms)

The Las Vegas Raiders not having a true number one receiver has been a topic of discussion throughout the offseason. Many projected John Spytek to grab a wideout on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Raiders built up the secondary and the trenches instead.

While it was fine to invest in those positions, the decision has put pressure on players like Tre Tucker to become a true wide receiver one, which he hasn't been before. The addition of Jalon Nailor and the performance of Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. haven't moved the needle yet in Las Vegas.

This could all lead to the Raiders adding a veteran before training camp to help lift the group to the next level, even though that hasn't been a popular decision amongst the fanbase. This is especially true for one player available right now: Stefan Diggs, who performed well with the Patriots in 2025.

Let's evaluate the fit, both on and off the field.

Stefon Diggs comes with his own set of issues the Las Vegas Raiders may want to avoid

When it comes to examining the possibility of bringing in the former Buffalo Bill, Minnesota Viking and Houston Texan, one would have to start with his character off the field. Diggs has a reputation for not being the best locker room presence, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Diggs found himself in legal trouble recently, which is always a distraction. It seemed to speedrun his release from New England this offseason, and Las Vegas, especially under the direction of John Spytek, has put character at the forefront of their personnel decisions. That could be a major snag.

Regardless of how much Diggs could theoretically help on the football field, from both a production standpoint and from the viewpoint of mentoring young wideouts or being an asset for a young quarterback like Fernando Mendoza, the Silver and Black need to take this into account.

Stefon Diggs has a track record of success with rookie quarterbacks

However, on the football field, Diggs had a bounce-back season in 2026. He finished the season with 85 catches and 1,013 yards. In former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels ' offense, he became the 'Z' receiver. According to PFF, he split snaps inside and out with 46% out wide and 54% in the slot.

Moving receivers around is what makes new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense thrive. His use of Jaxon Smith-Njigba last year was a great example, as versatility helped unlock new components of his game, which led to him winning the Offensive Player of the Year award.

While Smith-Njigba did play outside 73% of the snaps, the Seahawks used 12 personnel and would line him up in condensed sets. It allowed him to be the number-one target while using his slot skill set to maximize his talents. That's what a good coach does: Maximize a player's strengths.

Diggs could be used in similar ways under Kubiak, and his film matched his numbers. He created separation against press coverage and could give a yards after catch option for Kirk Cousins or Mendoza.

He also became a safety net for young Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, and he was able to lean on Diggs in crucial situations, leading to a Super Bowl run. Diggs has also had great success with a young Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Yes, his off-field issues will scare fans if he is brought in, and it may prevent him from ever coming aboard. But his track record with young quarterbacks makes him an intriguing prospect for the Silver and Black. Bringing in Diggs would elevate the offense and add more respect to the receiving corps.

Spytek and Co. just need to decide if that is worth the trouble.