Raiders can bring back fan favorite and screw over rival in one fell swoop

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense will look different during the 2025 NFL season, and that is a good thing. Releasing Geno Smith was just the first domino to fall in a series of offensive personnel moves that should make the Raiders somewhat of a new-look unit next fall.

One of the key differences may be that new head coach Klint Kubiak employs a fullback. Kubiak confirmed as much when he was asked about the importance of the fullback position during his media availability at the 2026 NFL scouting combine.

"It is important. You got to find the right guy, and if you can find that guy, then he becomes a big part of your offense," Kubiak explained. "They're just harder to find. So that's the fun part right now, especially in the draft, is seeing who's available and who we can develop, free agent-wise as well. Would love to play with a fullback, but you also got to play with your best 11. So, we're going to be on the lookout for one, for sure."

Raiders should re-sign Alec Ingold to boost offense and screw Chargers

Luckily for the Silver and Black, the Miami Dolphins' roster purge continued on Friday, and this time, fullback Alec Ingold was the victim, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Yes, the same Ingold who was a fan favorite within Raider Nation after three years with the team from 2019 to 2021.

Ingold paved the way for Josh Jacobs during his first three years in the league and was a fun, toolsy player with random runs and routes out of the backfield. Given Kubiak's desire for a fullback, Raiders general manager John Spytek should already be on the phone with Ingold's agent.

The other benefit of signing Ingold is that it would likely prevent him from signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. Ingold's longtime coach in Miami, Mike McDaniel, is now the offensive coordinator for the Raiders' AFC West rival, so the Chargers are likely in the market for Ingold as well.

Adding a difference-maker at fullback would be great for Kubiak's offense. It would also bring back a fan favorite in Raider Nation and inspire confidence in Spytek, as well as likely thwart the Chargers' efforts. Rarely does a move look this good on paper.

Considering his history with McDaniel, Ingold has a good grip on the outside zone running scheme that Kubiak will be implementing in Las Vegas. Given some of the Raiders' deficiencies right now, it wouldn't be a shock to see Ingold as one of the "11 best players" on offense, as Kubiak described.

He's not a player who is going to light up the stat sheet or get all the glory on Sundays. But Ingold is incredibly valuable to an offense and makes a true impact. The Raiders would be fools not to pursue him at this juncture.