Raiders can’t afford to fall into the Kirk Cousins trap next season

I think the Raiders know this, but I just want to be clear: just say no to Kirk Cousins.

There's going to be a moment this offseason where it looks awfully tempting. Cousins – who just got benched by the team that gave him over $100 million six months ago – figures to be available this offseason, and for (relatively) cheap. He'll be talked about as this season's Russell Wilson, who, admittedly, did kinda prove that if you looked washed for one team doesn't necessarily mean you'll looked washed for another. There just aren't that many good quarterbacks out there, and some team is going to think they have the secret fix. It always happens this way.

But, again, I'm now addressing Tom Telseco and the Las Vegas Raiders: just don't. Veteran pocket passers aren't the reliable plug-and-play option that they used to be. According to the latest odds out of Vegas, however, the Raiders may certainly be in play for him in a few months.

Raiders don't need to see what happens if they sign Kirk Cousins this offseason

According to one (1) single tweet (so, you know, take that for what it's worth), the Raiders' odds to land Cousins this offseason are firmly in the middle of the pack. Only five teams (Titans, Seahawks, Browns, Saints, Giants) have better odds. And you know what? Good. Let the Giants be the Giants for the 1000000000th straight year. Let the Saints continue to collect cap disasters like it's a hobby. The Raiders don't need to go make a splash for a slightly-better version of Jimmy Garoppolo.

There's no need to throw a bunch of Cousins' stats at you – it wouldn't tell you anything you don't already know, or didn't already see in the Raiders' loss to the Falcons on Monday night. Shedeur Sanders is right there, putting up pictures of the Raiders' stadium on his IG and unsubtly tweeting about how the match is heaven-made. And honestly, I don't even disagree. Maybe there's even an argument for some NFL team out there to sign Cousins, it's just not in Vegas.

There's a lot of time between now and 2025 training camp. Over that stretch, there's going to be a moment where you convince yourself it's a good idea. That's when I need you to be strong. Remember the Monday Night Football game. Hold the line. And maybe preorder a Sanders jersey, just to be safe.