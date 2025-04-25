Raiders can’t afford to make the mistake the entire NFL is already avoiding

Just two months ago, almost every member of Raider Nation agreed: the team needed a franchise quarterback. Over the past several seasons, Las Vegas' signal-callers have been underwhelming at best, and the outlook for the future has been bleak.

After acquiring Geno Smith, however, that need has become less pressing, so the team can take its time finding a succession plan for the 34-year-old player. The fan base had their eyes fixated on one player in particular when the offseason began, but he ended up not being in the cards for the franchise in the first round.

It may shock Raiders fans of the past to know that the team passed on their quarterback of the future at No. 6, but they have another opportunity to land the same player in the second round. But after too much prospect fatigue and a poor performance in the pre-draft process, it may shock the fan base even more to know that taking that player would be the wrong move.

Raiders can't miss the opportunity to build around Geno Smith

Dating back to the beginning of the 2024 season, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was many people's dream player. He was considered the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, and most expected the Raiders to make him a top priority. However, he faltered in the weeks and months leading up to the event. Sanders fell from a consensus top-3 pick to merely hoping he is one of the first three quarterbacks selected.

The Raiders are hoping that Smith remains the quarterback for the next two to three years, as head coach Pete Carroll made it clear that he would like to waste no time and start winning immediately. Las Vegas, however, still needs to upgrade the wide receiver position, add multiple cornerbacks and linebackers, and build the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Taking Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the correct move in Round 1, as he makes the team instantly better. However, drafting a quarterback immediately on Day 2 does not improve the Raiders' outlook this season. Landing a future signal-caller in the middle rounds is not the worst idea, but adding one who brings pressure, unwanted attention and too many questions will.

Sanders is a high-profile prospect who is already considered pro-ready, but to get him, the Raiders would likely have to trade up. This will cost them assets that they cannot afford to lose, as they need to make Geno Smith's job easier. If Smith does not have the help he needs and Sanders is sitting behind him, the pressure will mount in the building.

The Raiders need to nail this draft to set the franchise back on the correct course. If they select a player like Alabama's Jalen Milroe or Texas' Quinn Ewers in the middle rounds, then there is a built-in expectation that they will sit for several years before being ready.

However, that same mindset does not extend to Sanders, and he could get in the way of the team adding a bigger need. Las Vegas should let a team like the Browns or Saints take Sanders and focus more on adding talent for other positions on the roster. The Raiders need to stick to their plan and not let the idea of Sanders being suddenly available change that.