Raiders can't let this ideal post-deadline signing slip through their fingers

The trade deadline for the 2025 NFL season came and went, and the Las Vegas Raiders held relatively firm. Outside of finally finding a trade partner for veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders hung on to their valuable young pieces and didn't send any draft picks away.

But that doesn't mean that things should get stagnant in Las Vegas. Pete Carroll has emphasized the need to constantly compete, and John Spytek has proven that he is always looking to upgrade or add competition to the roster in any way, shape or form.

Las Vegas should be scouring the free agent market and the waiver wire, looking for cheap, young pieces that they can sneak onto the roster and be a part of their future. They should look no further than cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who just became available this week.

Raiders should kick the tires on former Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, and after battling some health issues this offseason, he is now ready to sign with a team for the remainder of the season.

He is already a hot commodity, as NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Samuel is taking visits with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings this week. But the Raiders should absolutely throw their hat in the ring.

Not only does Las Vegas need some help in the secondary, but based on his size, Samuel projects as an ideal slot corner under Carroll and Patrick Graham. Darnay Holmes hasn't exactly excelled at the position this year for the Raiders, as he was replaced by undrafted rookie Greedy Vance Jr. in Week 9.

At just 26 years old, Samuel could easily factor into the long-term equation in Las Vegas if he were to nail his audition the rest of the season. The Raiders don't have much money tied up in the future, so he could be in for a nice extension after the year if he earns it as well.

The only snag, however, is that Samuel has played exclusively on the outside throughout his NFL career, so he may not want to make the transition. Plus, there are several other contending teams that are targeting him, and if all things are equal, Samuel may just pick one of them.

If the Raiders cannot land Samuel, another young slot corner like Beanie Bishop Jr. could be a solid addition. Bishop would certainly be cheaper, and Las Vegas has a much greater chance of landing a player like him. But they can't get Samuel if they don't try, so they should at least kick the tires.