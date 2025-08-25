Raiders can thank the Browns for providing perfect Geno Smith insurance

With Aidan O’Connell sidelined with a wrist injury, the Las Vegas Raiders have been open about their desire to acquire a veteran backup quarterback behind Geno Smith. Right now, the team’s No. 2 player on the depth chart is sixth-round rookie Cam Miller.

While Miller had some impressive moments in the preseason, the Raiders probably aren’t ready to put him under center if Smith has to miss time for any reason. Fortunately, Las Vegas has a ton of options right now.

With NFL teams currently cutting their rosters down to 53, a ton of players are being waived, outright released, and traded. That means the Raiders have quite a few directions they can go in to find a new backup.

Raiders should consider signing Tyler Huntley to be Geno Smith’s backup

One direction the team could go is signing Tyler Huntley. The veteran quarterback was recently released by the Cleveland Browns after joining their crowded, but ailing quarterback room to help the team get through the preseason. Now a free agent, Huntley could be the ideal backup for Geno Smith.

Huntley checks multiple boxes that teams typically want in a backup. He’s a veteran, entering his sixth season in the league, he has experience, with 14 career starts in 25 games played, and he also can provide solid play in a pinch.

In his career, Huntley has completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,786 yards and 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 644 yards and five additional touchdowns on the ground. His mobility makes him a dual-threat, which is a necessity in Chip Kelly's offense.

If Smith is ever sidelined, Huntley is a quarterback who can jump into the lineup and keep the offense afloat. Additionally, he understands the responsibility of being a backup quarterback, whether he’s playing or not.

Understanding his role, checking all of those boxes, and being a free agent, Huntley could be the ideal backup quarterback target for the Raiders. Las Vegas wouldn't have to give up capital, and he won't cost much at this juncture of the offseason, but the Raiders have plenty of cap space anyway.

Huntley would have to learn the playbook, and fast, if he wants to be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. But ideally, they'll never even need him to take the field for the Silver and Black.

