Raiders' Chip Kelly will run out of excuses with poor showing vs. Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2025 NFL season with plenty of optimism surrounding their offense after adding Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty and Chip Kelly in the offseason. The unit was expected to take a significant step forward after finishing last season ranked 29th in scoring offense at just 18.2 points per game, and 27th in total yards.

That has not been the case through three games, as Las Vegas has averaged just 17.7 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league. While they rank 16th in total yards, their rushing attack ranks 30th in both yards and yards per attempt after attempting to make improvements this offseason.

Their struggles have largely been attributed to an offensive line that is tied for the second-most sacks allowed and has struggled to create any running lanes. The Raiders' offense must get on track against a struggling Chicago Bears defense in Week 4, or questions will likely start to arise about their new offensive coordinator.

Chip Kelly and Raiders offense are in need of a breakout game in Week 4

The Raiders have not shown much offensively through the first three games of the season. After scoring 20 points in their Week 1 win against the New England Patriots, they finished with just nine points, courtesy of three Daniel Carlson field goals, against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

Las Vegas scored a season-high 24 points against the Washington Commanders in Week 3; however, 14 of those points came with the game already out of reach. The unit will have an opportunity to right the ship in Week 4 as they face a Bears defense that has been among the worst in the league.

Chicago ranks 28th in scoring defense, 29th in total yards allowed, 27th in passing yards allowed, 26th in rushing yards allowed and tied for 25th in sacks through three games. The rankings would likely be even worse if they didn't force four turnovers in their Week 3 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

RELATED: Raiders should bite the bullet and cut ties with this veteran player

If the Raiders can take care of the football, the offense should be able to have a big performance in their second home game of the season. While the offensive line has been awful through the first three games, facing a struggling Bears defense should be a remedy to get back on track.

If they are unable to show improvement, there will likely be chatter about the decision to make Kelly the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL. Furthermore, an inability to put points on the board against Chicago will signify that fans could be in for yet another long season.

With Brock Bowers seemingly back at full strength and Tre Tucker playing his best football, the stars could be aligning for a breakout game. If things shake out differently, however, then Kelly will be out of excuses already.

More Raiders news and analysis