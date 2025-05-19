Raiders coach only took one day to make notable Ashton Jeanty change

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is known for two things: running all over college defenses, and standing in the backfield like Michael Myers. While he became a college football phenom for what he did after the snap, he also emerged as a social media sensation for what he did before the play. While most running backs stood in the backfield with a slight bend at the hips and in the knees, Jeanty opted to stand straight up as if he was waiting in a checkout line instead of waiting to get the ball.

The sixth-overall pick was excited to bring his trademark stance to the league in the Vegas backfield, but that won’t be happening. Jeanty recently sat down with Kay Adams at the NFL Rookie Premier, and explained that Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has already changed Jeanty’s backfield posture to the traditional running back stance.

Ashton Jeanty explains how Chip Kelly tricked him into changing his iconic stance

Kelly used a bit of trickery with the rookie running back to emphasize the importance of adopting a traditional stance. The offensive coordinator asked Jeanty if he ever played basketball, and when the running back answered yes, Kelly asked him to pretend that he was guarding him on a basketball court. Like an engaged defender in any sport, Jeanty dropped his hips and bent his knees to get in a proper defensive stance, and Kelly immediately said that’s why you have to get down in your running back stance.

While Jeanty wasn’t fond of the lesson, he knew he had just got schooled by his offensive coordinator, and that he’ll be saying goodbye to his upright stance for now. The rookie running back explained that he has to earn his stripes and make some plays, and then he’ll eventually try to convince Kelly to let him stand up straight in the backfield.

As long as Jeanty produces like everyone thinks he can, he’ll eventually have the freedom to do whatever he wants. For now, he’ll line up like every other running back, and hopefully remain different from his peers after the snap.

