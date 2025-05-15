Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty should be licking his chops for an early-season matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 Draft, and many people expect Jeanty to immediately dominate in the league. Analysts have already pitched their cases on why he will win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and some analysts have made even bolder predictions about the running backs’ rookie season.

For as talented as Jeanty is, he could still have growing pains; that’s just something that comes with players making their transition to the NFL. However, after the league released the official schedule for 2025, it’s clear it shouldn’t take long for Jeanty to get in a groove. The Raiders’ first two games are against the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers— a good defense (Chargers) and a defense that has the potential to be good (Patriots).

New England and Los Angeles may be able to keep Jeanty from starting his career with massive games, but the running back could be staring at a breakout game in Week 3. The Raiders will travel to play the Washington Commanders in Week 3, and if Washington’s run defense is anything like it was in 2024, Jeanty will look like he’s back at Boise State.

Ashton Jeanty could have a breakout game in Week 3 against the Commanders

Washington was a surprisingly good team last season, going 12-5 and making it to the NFC Championship. The Commanders were able to accomplish all of that in spite of an abysmal run defense. In 2024, Washington allowed 137.5 rushing yards a game, ranking them 31st in the NFL. Opponents frequently took advantage of them on the ground, and the Commanders haven’t given much of a reason to think that will change in 2025.

That means in the third game of Jeanty’s career, he will have the chance to establish himself at the NFL level with a monster performance. Of course, each season is it’s own entity, and history isn’t 100% at predicting the future, but Jeanty should definitely be licking his chops for Week 3 after seeing the Raiders’ schedule.

