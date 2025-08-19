Raiders could be in for a nasty Week 1 surprise from the Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in the league during the 2024 NFL season. One of the benefits of winning so few games is that owner Mark Davis cleaned house, hiring Pete Carroll and John Spytek as the next head coach and general manager.

Another benefit is that the Silver and Black will play a last-place schedule in 2025. This will work to their advantage as they try to fend their way through a loaded AFC for a playoff spot, especially in relation to their AFC West foes.

Las Vegas' journey begins in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, another promising up-and-coming team with a new coach who has a winning pedigree and tons of experience. The Patriots, however, may have a surprise in store for the Raiders ahead of the matchup.

Patriots could trade for elite player before Week 1 matchup against Raiders

Both Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson have made it known that they are unhappy with their respective contract situations. The Patriots have been among the teams that are being linked to both of these players via trade.

McLaurin would bolster the Patriots' receiving corps alongside veteran Stefon Diggs and young players like DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. The 2024 Second-Team All-Pro would also be a dangerous weapon for stud quarterback Drake Maye.

Hendrickson has recorded 35.0 sacks in the last two seasons, including an NFL-best 17.5 in 2024. This resulted in a spot on the All-Pro First-Team, and he would instantly become the Patriots' best edge rusher alongside former Pro Bowler Harold Landry III.

While most of these links have been just hearsay, New England's general manager, Eliot Wolf, spoke to reporters on Monday. He noted that the team would trade away first- or second-round picks if they felt it was in the best interest of the team.

Between this and the fact that the Patriots have the most salary cap space available in the league, it would not be a surprise to see New England add one of these players before the season opener. Head coach Mike Vrabel has always been a win-now coach, and this would be a way for him to go all-in on the 2025 campaign.

If a deal does get done, it would throw a massive wrench into things for the Raiders. Not only would it provide a difficult matchup for several players on the team in Week 1, but it would turn the game plan upside down. Las Vegas needs to get off to a strong start, and this may inhibit its ability to do so.

