Raiders could eye reclamation project QB who checks every Pete Carroll box

The Las Vegas Raiders solved their quarterback issues this offseason by acquiring Geno Smith and giving him a two-year extension. The Raiders believe that Smith still has a lot of good football in him and that he can thrive in Chip Kelly’s offense.

But Smith does turn 35 in October, and the list of quarterbacks playing at a high level into their late 30s is short. That’s why the Raiders would be wise to consider a succession plan behind Smith, and neither Aidan O’Connell nor Cam Miller have done enough to move the needle so far.

However, there is one option that could make sense for the Raiders, and that is Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts.

Anthony Richardson could be a trade target for the Raiders

The Colts announced on Tuesday that Daniel Jones would be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season, and that means that Richardson will sit on the bench behind him. The third-year quarterback from Florida has clearly fallen out of favor in Indianapolis, and the next logical step would be for them to trade him and recoup some assets.

Las Vegas seems like a logical destination for Richardson, given Smith’s age and Pete Carroll’s history of reclamation projects at quarterback. It wasn’t that long ago that Geno Smith was considered a bust, and Carroll turned him into a winning quarterback.

Carroll loves taking chances on talented players and has constantly preached competition at every spot. Plus, there is some good evidence out there that Carroll has always had a soft spot for Richardson. Corbin Smith, the host of the Locked On Seahawks podcast, believes Carroll could ultimately try to acquire Richardson in Las Vegas.

I could absolutely see the Raiders trying to trade for Anthony Richardson to work with him behind Geno Smith.



Pete Carroll has been a fan for a long time. And Pete has a pretty good track record with his staff of turning the careers around for QBs. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 19, 2025

RELATED: Former Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson facing unique challenge in 2025

Richardson does feel like a strong fit in Las Vegas for several reasons. Chip Kelly has had success with mobile quarterbacks in the past, and the Raiders have a history of wanting quarterbacks who can throw the ball down the field. Richardson's tools might be the best in the league, but he needs time to develop and a coaching staff that will improve his confidence.

What will be the asking price for Richardson? It’s hard to imagine that he would go for much more than a fourth-round pick. That is what the 49ers received when they traded Trey Lance to the Cowboys going into Year 3. Joe Milton III was also dealt for late-round draft capital, ironically, to the Cowboys, as well.

Would the Raiders be willing to move a late-round pick for a potential long-term solution at quarterback? Time will tell, but this is a move that makes sense for all parties, and it’s not hard to envision Richardson wearing the Silver and Black in the near future. If the Colts decide to shop Richardson, look for the Raiders to show some interest.

More Raiders news and analysis