Raiders could make Fernando Mendoza's life easy by adding these Indiana pieces

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a pivotal offseason that could dictate how the next decade goes for the franchise. The two most important decisions will be choosing the next head coach and quarterback.

While the franchise is interviewing candidates for their vacancy, the process could drag on, as several of the top options are on teams that are still alive in the postseason. The decision at quarterback is simple, however, as Fernando Mendoza is the clear favorite to be selected first overall in April's draft.

Las Vegas' front office will also need to focus on building a staff and roster around the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner if it wants him to thrive. They would be wise to consider adding some familiar faces from his National Championship-winning Indiana team to make his transition to the NFL easier.

Raiders should help Fernando Mendoza by targeting these Hoosiers

Mendoza had a storybook ending to his college career, as he led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first national title in program history, defeating his hometown Miami Hurricanes 27-21 at Hard Rock Stadium, where he grew up attending games.

He finished the campaign with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 72.0% completion rate, while adding 276 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Mendoza did it all for Indiana, and he had nothing left to prove, officially declaring for the draft on Friday.

He solidified his case as the No. 1 overall pick by putting forth a gusty performance with the Raiders' leadership brass in attendance. The group also got a firsthand look at the rest of the Hoosiers' staff and roster, and could bring several of them to Las Vegas with Mendoza to make his life easier.

Chandler Whitmer, Co-OC and QB Coach

While some Raiders fans were hopeful that the franchise could land Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti, he has made it clear that he plans to stay at the collegiate level. The eight-year contract extension he signed during the 2025 season also signifies that he will not be leaving Indiana.

Las Vegas, however, could target Whitmer. While he has not served as a head coach at any level, he could be targeted to serve in the same role that he did with the Hoosiers. Mendoza having familiarity with his quarterbacks coach could make his transition to the NFL much smoother.

Elijah Sarratt, WR

Sarratt has been a consistent performer throughout his college career, which also included stints with the FCS's Saint Francis Red Flash and James Madison Dukes. In four seasons, he never recorded fewer than 700 receiving yards or eight touchdowns.

In his final year, Sarratt was a consistent target for Mendoza. He finished with 65 receptions for 830 yards and an FBS-leading 15 touchdowns. The Raiders have a clear need at wide receiver, and bringing in one of Mendoza's favorite targets on Day 2 could pay dividends.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR

Cooper Jr. was another one of Mendoza's favorite targets. After a breakout season for the Hoosiers in 2024, he took his game to another level in 2025, finishing with 937 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 receptions, adding 74 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on three carries.

His addition would provide Mendoza with a familiar target. While Las Vegas is unlikely to double-dip at wide receiver early in the draft, if they don't select Sarratt, they could pivot to Cooper Jr. late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Pat Coogan, C

The Raiders also have to figure out what they are going to do with their interior offensive line. Jackson Powers-Johnson figures to hold down one of the three spots, but it is unclear if he will play at center or guard.

That will likely be determined by who is acquired in the offseason and during the draft. Las Vegas could target Coogan, who can also play both center and guard. He would provide Mendoza with even more stability up front and is expected to be on the board in the later rounds of the draft.

Roman Hemby, RB

Hemby finished his college career with a strong season, rushing for 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries, adding 17 receptions for 165 yards. The Raiders, obviously, have Ashton Jeanty entrenched as their starting running back.

They do, however, have a clear need for a backup running back, and Hemby could fill that role. He is expected to be on the board in the seventh round or could even go undrafted altogether. The fifth-year senior could be the final piece of Mendoza's college squad that Las Vegas could target.