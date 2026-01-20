Raiders show their cards on Fernando Mendoza before picking No. 1

Fernando Mendoza is gearing up to play the biggest game of his life. The Las Vegas Raiders are anxious to see how he handles it.

A team that has gone 23 seasons since playing in a championship game now holds the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, giving them the chance to select the sort of franchise-defining catalyst who could take them there again. That's why the Raiders have all hands on deck at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida to watch Mendoza in person.

Mendoza is widely projected to be the first player taken in this spring's draft, which would make him the Raiders' latest attempt at finding a long-term answer at quarterback. But given the level of investment in and hopes placed on such a pick, it makes sense for the Raiders to send the house to check him out.

The Las Vegas Raiders have sent everyone who matters to Hard Rock Stadium to see Fernando Mendoza for themselves.

Not only are the Raiders' front office decision-makers present in Miami to watch the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Miami Hurricanes for the national championship, but team owner Mark Davis is also present.

Raiders owner Mark Davis here in person with team brass to watch Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza. Raiders have the No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/kKwUKGKVfW — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2026

For teams seeking a quarterback for the 2026 season and beyond, Mendoza is the grand prize. Other quarterbacks are considered second-tier, at best, especially after Dante Moore announced he was returning to Oregon for another season. Ty Simpson from Alabama is the best of the rest, but such prospects won't be considered until much farther down the draft order, leaving Mendoza as the Raiders' only obvious option at No. 1 overall.

Interestingly, the Raiders are searching for their future quarterback without knowing who will be his head coach. Las Vegas is currently interviewing candidates for the head coaching post after sending Pete Carroll packing after a single season.

This year's Heisman Trophy winner, Mendoza led the Hoosiers to an undefeated record in his first season in Bloomington. He completed 257 of 352 passes (73 percent) for 3,349 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with only 6 interceptions. He also added another 6 rushing touchdowns with 284 yards on 83 carries. Mendoza swept the year-end awards at his position with his elite production and strong leadership, giving him a win for the Davey O'Brien Award, the Walter Camp Award, and the Maxwell Award.