Raiders could sign Pete Carroll favorite as potential Jakobi Meyers replacement

The Las Vegas Raiders had lofty expectations for their offense coming into the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, the unit has failed to live up to expectations, as Chip Kelly's offense ranks in the bottom-10 of virtually every major offensive statistic.

Not only has the passing game been awful, ranking 29th in yards and 28th in touchdowns, but Geno Smith is tied for the league lead in interceptions. Smith has not been able to build a connection with his weapons, as Tre Tucker is the only wide receiver who has caught a touchdown pass this season.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' future with the team remains up in the air ahead of the November 4 trade deadline. If Las Vegas opts to move the wideout, they could target a recently released player who has a history with both Smith and Pete Carroll as his replacement.

Raiders could target another former Seahawk to replace Jakobi Meyers

Meyers has failed to replicate his 2024 season, where he had a career year, finishing with more than 1,000 yards for the first time. The seven-year veteran has voiced his displeasure with his lack of a contract extension, and recently confirmed that he is still looking to be traded.

Las Vegas could target recently released wide receiver Tyler Lockett to fill the void if the team chooses to move on from Meyers. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that the three-time All-Pro asked for his release from the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

"Veteran WR Tyler Lockett has asked for and received his release from the Tennessee Titans, per source. Lockett is expected to be free to sign with another team after 4 pm ET Wednesday," Schefter wrote.

Lockett spent the first ten seasons of his career playing with the Seattle Seahawks, with Carroll coaching him for the first nine years and Smith serving as his quarterback for the final three years. He also made three All-Pro teams and a Pro Bowl under Carroll's tutelage.

He was released ahead of this season under the new regime and joined the Titans. That move, however, did not work out, as he failed to build chemistry with rookie quarterback Cam Ward, catching just ten passes for 70 yards in seven games on 21 targets.

He also played a career-low 44.8% of the offensive snaps in the first seven weeks. That number dwindled even more over the past three weeks, as he was on the field for just 28.2% of the offensive snaps.

While Lockett may not be the game-changer that he was earlier in his career, he would be a welcome addition for a wide receiver room that has been awful in 2025. Additionally, his chemistry with Smith could potentially be a positive spark for the struggling quarterback if Meyers is indeed dealt.