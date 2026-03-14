Raiders' current depth chart after chaotic week of 2026 NFL free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have enjoyed an eventful week, to say the least, to kick off the 2026 NFL league year. Las Vegas, who entered the legal tampering period with the most salary cap space in the league, spent tons of money on high-profile and big-ticket free agents.

But that wasn't even the most chaotic part of the week, as they quickly went from recouping the loss of Maxx Crosby to reintegrating their superstar edge rusher. It's been a whirlwind for John Spytek and Klint Kubiak in their first offseason together, but they've made some great roster additions.

Here is where things currently stand on the Raiders' depth chart after the first week of free agency.

Raiders' updated depth chart after crazy week of free agency

Quarterback

Starter: Aidan O'Connell

Depth: N/A

After trading Geno Smith to the New York Jets, Las Vegas only has one quarterback on the roster. Of course, Fernando Mendoza is likely to join the team next month and become the instant starter, and a veteran addition like Kirk Cousins or Case Keenum could also happen at any moment.

Running Back

Starter: Ashton Jeanty

Depth: Dylan Laube, Chris Collier

Jeanty is the undisputed starter once again, but the Raiders need to find a complementary piece for him. Laube is mainly a return specialist, and Collier may be better than most think. But Kubiak wants a solid No. 2 running back, and the veteran market is thin. Perhaps the draft will suffice.

Fullback

Starter: Connor Heyward

Depth: N/A

Heyward was signed later in the week, and he currently has no competition. But I'd expect Las Vegas to add an undrafted free agent or try out a tight end or two at the spot, considering Heyward's contract has so little guaranteed.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech

Depth: Dont'e Thornton Jr., Shedrick Jackson, Dareke Young, Justin Shorter, Brenden Rice, Phillip Dorsett II

Ideally, the wide receiver production increases with a better quarterback and overall situation. But the Raiders still need a true "X" or No. 1 wideout. Tucker, Nailor and Bech are fine supporting pieces, and Thornton Jr. has promise, but Las Vegas needs a more surefire solution.

Tight End

Starter: Brock Bowers

Depth: Michael Mayer, Carter Runyon, Albert Okwuegunam

Arguably the best tight end room in the league, Bowers and Mayer will eat up a majority of the snaps. Runyon and Okwuegbunam both flashed last year, and there's a chance Spytek brings back Ian Thomas again. But any additions here will be a depth piece or a blocking tight end.

Offensive Line

Starters: LT Kolton Miller, LG Jackson Powers-Johnson, C Tyler Linderbaum, RG Caleb Rogers, RT DJ Glaze

Depth: IOL Jordan Meredith, OT Charles Grant, OT Dalton Wagner, OT Joshua Miles, OL Laki Tasi, G Atonio Mafi, G McClendon Curtis, G Layden Robinson, C Will Putnam

Fans probably want more competition on the right side of the line, and Meredith and Grant are the only two currently on the roster who can battle for a starting job. The Raiders should look to add a veteran or an early draft pick at either guard or tackle to strengthen the unit.

RELATED: Pete Carroll broke his silence only to throw John Spytek under the bus

Defensive Line

Starters: DE Jonah Laulu, NT JJ Pegues, DE Adam Butler

Depth: DE Thomas Booker IV, DE Tonka Hemingway, DE Treven Ma'ae, NT Brodric Martin

Here's where it gets tricky, because it's hard to predict exactly where everyone will be utilized in a 3-4 front. Butler isn't a nose tackle, and I don't think they'll roll into the year with Pegues as the starter, so expect an addition there at some point. But they've actually got some nice pieces and depth here.

Linebacker

Starters: EDGE Maxx Crosby, ILB Quay Walker, ILB Nakobe Dean, EDGE Kwity Paye

Depth: EDGE Malcolm Koonce, EDGE Tyree Wilson, EDGE Charles Snowden, EDGE Brennan Jackson, EDGE Jamin Davis, EDGE Jahfari Harvey, LB Tommy Eichenberg, LB Cody Lindenberg

Again, this is all more difficult to predict. Walker is probably the Mike, Dean the Will, Crosby the Jack, and Paye the Sam. The depth here could be a lot better, but the starting group is very solid, and a lot of the pieces are fairly interchangable.

Cornerback

Starters: CB Eric Stokes, NCB Taron Johnson, CB Darien Porter

Depth: CB Decamerion Richardson, CB Chigozie Anusiem, NCB Greedy Vance Jr.

The starting lineup, once again, looks fairly solid on paper. This isn't a shutdown unit necessarily, but some intriguing pieces are there. Vance Jr. looked solid in limited reps, but this position group needs to be majorly addressed with depth.

Safety

Starters: FS Isaiah Pola-Mao, SS Jeremy Chinn

Depth: S Tristin McCollum, S Terrell Edmunds

This position group needs some serious retooling. They need a starter at free safety and at least one more solid depth piece. Luckily, some free agent options are available, and the upcoming draft class is supposed to be loaded at the position.

Special Teams

Kicker: Matt Gay

Punter: A.J. Cole

Long Snapper: Alex Ward

Kick Returner: Dareke Young/Dylan Laube

Punt Returner: Tre Tucker/Dylan Laube

I'd expect Las Vegas to bring in some competition for Gay, and perhaps Ward, too. Young was a nice addition later in the week, as he'll likely handle kick return duties for the Silver and Black.