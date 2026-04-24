Raiders' Day 2 mock draft is an absolute godsend for Rob Leonard's defense

The Las Vegas Raiders could not have started the 2026 NFL Draft any better. It was an ultimately uneventful choice in Fernando Mendoza, who everyone on planet Earth knew was going No. 1 overall since Thanksgiving. But they still have their franchise player and a centerpiece for their rebuild.

For John Spytek, Klint Kubiak and the rest of the Raiders' brass, that is a major win, as unsuspenseful as the pick itself was. But the next order of business is figuring out where Las Vegas should go from there. Is it a pass-catching weapon for Mendoza? Do they beef up the offensive line to protect him?

In this Day 2 mock draft for the Silver and Black, we chose to bless first-year defensive coordinator Rob Leonard with some incredible talent. A few things would need to go the Raiders' way, but this haul in Rounds 2 and 3 would be a godsend for Leonard's unit. And Mendoza will like the final piece, too.

Las Vegas Raiders Day 2 mock draft is equal parts exciting for offense and defense

Let's start with a trade! Spytek traded down in Round 2 last year -- twice, in fact -- and the Browns traded down in the first round, giving them the capital and freedom to move up a bit here. With a need for another safety, Cleveland could aggressively move up for one like Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

2.39 - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald is an absolute monster in the middle of the defense, and fans know how much Leonard cares about beefing up the defensive line and stopping the run. McDonald would, on Day 1, check those two boxes for Las Vegas' defensive play-caller and be an instant impact player.

Although not a premier pass-rush threat, McDonald had tons of Round 1 buzz. In fact, it would surprise me if the Houston Texans pass on him at pick No. 38. But this is a Raiders mock draft, and we like to see the board fall our way. If all else fails, McDonald would be a great pick at No. 36 anyway.

Another trade! But this time, because the Raiders picked up an extra third in their deal with Cleveland, Las Vegas jumps back up the board. It cost them an extra fourth-round pick, so they're back to a total of 10 picks in the event. But they effectively have an extra second-rounder now instead of a fourth.

2.57 - Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

I may have been late to the party, but I am fully on the Treydan Stukes train. He, too, had a lot of first-round buzz as of late, but the fact that Stukes fell out of Day 1 tells me that perhaps his true range is closer to what fans originally thought, which is the heart of Day 2 in the mid-to-late second round.

Stukes is everything a team could want in a defensive back, as he gets takeaways, has elite range and athleticism, and can play practically every spot in the secondary. Leonard would surely be thrilled with getting a great piece up front and on the back end, making this duo a win for his defense.

3.74 - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Bernard isn't the flashiest wide receiver in the draft, but he does practically everything well. You don't have to simply be extraordinary at any one thing to excel in the NFL. Bernard is a tough and skilled wideout with a proven track record, and he loves to get his hands dirty blocking in the run game.

If that doesn't sound like a Kubiak-type receiver, then I'm not sure what does. Bernard isn't a prototypical No. 1 wideout, and he certainly isn't that "game-changer" fans want out wide. But he would be another solid addition to a young and talented room. One of them has to break out, right?