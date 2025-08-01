Raiders Day 2 rookies somehow got a Madden Rating better than the No. 1 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have built things in a different way this offseason under general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. Instead of filling out their roster by trying to win bidding wars during free agency, the Raiders selected a franchise-record 11 players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Running back Ashton Jeanty was the crown jewel of the group, but Las Vegas was able to find several starters at skill positions and a few key depth pieces in the trenches as well. This included wide receivers like Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., as well as cornerback Darien Porter.

While the preseason begins in less than a week, the regular season does not start for over a month. Still, on Wednesday, EA Sports released its initial ratings for the Madden NFL 26 video game. Surprisingly, two of the Raiders' Day 2 draft picks rated higher than the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Jack Bech and Darien Porter rated higher than Cam Ward in Madden 26

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward was the first selection in this year's draft, but it was revealed that he only has a rating of 72 overall in Madden NFL 26. This is a stunningly low number, especially compared to previous No. 1 pick quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and Bryce Young.

Jeanty exceeded this rating by a good margin when it was revealed on Wednesday that he was an 83 overall. While it was stunning to see the No. 6 overall pick so far above Ward, even more shocking was that the Raiders' No. 58 and No. 68 picks earned higher marks as well.

That's right, third-round rookie Darien Porter is a 74 overall in Madden NFL 26, and late-second-rounder Jack Bech is a 73. Both of these ratings are higher than Ward, which is both comical and a testament to the perceived talent that Spytek and Carroll sought out.

RELATED: It only took one offseason for Madden to forget Brock Bowers' dominance

Almost more exciting is the fact that Porter has a 96 speed rating, as well as a 94 for acceleration, a 92 for agility and a 90 for conditioning. He falters slightly with low ratings in tackling, block shedding and hit power.

Bech looks to be as solid as they come across the board in his ratings, with only his strength landing below an 82. Regardless of what his actual strength says, he is one of the most physical players on the team and has no quarrels about hitting anyone.

Madden Ratings ultimately mean nothing, but it is interesting to see how highly regarded the Raiders' draft class is before they ever set foot on the field. Even if that comes at Cam Ward's expense.

More Raiders news and analysis