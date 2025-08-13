Raiders defense has make-or-break opportunity right at their fingertips

The Las Vegas Raiders still have several questions to answer about their roster before the 2025 NFL season begins. Pete Carroll and John Spytek brought plenty of change to the Raiders this offseason, and the waters have not fully calmed yet in Las Vegas.

In particular, the defensive talent and depth have been called into question, specifically, the back half of the unit. This is because not a single linebacker, safety or cornerback who started in Week 1 for the Silver and Black last season is still on the team.

If the Raiders cannot stop other teams from picking up chunk plays through the air, then there is not much a strong defensive line or a high-powered offense can do. The secondary certainly had its share of woes in the first preseason game, but they have a unique redemption opportunity ahead.

Raiders secondary gifted chance to shine in 49ers joint practices

This weekend, the Raiders will host the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Before Saturday's game, however, the two teams will meet up for joint practices on Thursday.

Given how decimated the 49ers' wide receiver corps currently is, this is a perfect opportunity for Las Vegas' defense to gain some confidence and show what they are capable of. If they still struggle against a skeleton crew, however, it may be time to call in some reinforcements.

Without Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings or rookie Jordan Watkins, the 49ers are left with just Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson as suitable wideouts. Jacob Cowing is also just returning to practice after dealing with a hamstring injury, so his availability will be up in the air.

San Francisco still has players like George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey as well, and Brock Purdy is an above-average quarterback in the NFL. However, if the Raiders' defense struggles against this offense with so many of its weapons missing, it could be cause for alarm.

There is a good chance that the Raiders' secondary answers the call and builds some momentum against a short-handed set of 49ers pass-catchers. Performing well in joint practices is one thing, but translating it to Saturday's preseason game will be another.

Las Vegas still needs to make major headway before the season if it wants to compete in what appears to be a brutal AFC West division. Rightfully dominating this week against the 49ers would be a big first step in that direction.

