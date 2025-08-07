Raiders' depth chart exposes harsh reality for talented young running back

It is no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders had a pitiful rushing attack during the 2024 NFL season. The departure of Josh Jacobs spurred a tandem of Zamir White and Alexander Mattison taking over in Las Vegas, and they led the Raiders to a league-worst 79.8 yards per game.

The only glimmers of hope were veteran Ameer Abdullah, who recently signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and Sincere McCormick, an undrafted player who has hung around on the roster since the 2022 season.

McCormick, in particular, captivated fans with a handful of strong showings later in the season. Many in Raider Nation expected him to challenge Raheem Mostert for the No. 2 running back role this season behind prized rookie Ashton Jeanty as well.

Sincere McCormick buried on Raiders' initial depth chart

Unfortunately, the Raiders released their initial depth chart on Monday, and a harsh reality set in for McCormick. The talented young player is listed as the fourth-string running back, with Jeanty as the expected starter and both White and Mostert sharing the second-string spot.

This comes as a bit of a shock, considering McCormick ran for the exact same number of yards that White did last season, and he did it with the same offensive line in a fraction of the carries. Pro Football Reference tallied McCormick at 4.7 yards per rush, while White sat at just 2.8.

New head coach Pete Carroll has praised both White and McCormick this offseason, but he could not hide his excitement when talking about White. The former Georgia running back is Carroll's kind of player, as he is big, strong and fast, whereas McCormick stands at just 5-foot-9.

It is disappointing to see McCormick so low on the depth chart, especially after how solidly he performed in a broken 2024 season. The Raiders were always going to need a starting-level back ahead of him and reinforcements alongside him, but nobody envisioned him on the roster's edge.

Preseason will be a massive opportunity for McCormick, who is also set to be the second-string kick returner. With a slew of strong performances, he could easily battle his way back into a more significant standing in the running back room.

But this initial depth chart, regardless, was a bit of a wake-up call for McCormick. It also sends a crystal clear message to the team, which is that last year does not matter, and no preconceived notions will be carried into this season.

McCormick now has the opportunity to do what Carroll loves, which is to compete as hard as he can. The young player will need to bring his best in each of the three preseason contests and claw for every carry. When he ultimately ends up with a big role, Raider Nation will not be surprised at all.

